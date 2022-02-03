Eau Claire’s city council seems to be very close to making a choice in its search for a new city manager. On Wednesday it announced the names of two finalists. The ties both have to the local community suggest the council is hoping to avoid some of the complications that have torpedoed previous efforts.
The work that has gone into getting to this point is to be applauded. The council streamlined its process, allowing a subcommittee to do much of the heavy lifting. That body met the city’s timeline, an impressive accomplishment given the very tight window between when applications were due and the city hoped to have the list pared down for the full council.
The committee was a change from previous attempts to fill the vacancy, and it was a smart decision. It didn’t prevent the full council from eventually having its say, but it did reduce the number of voices in the room to a more manageable level, a step anyone who has sat through interminable business meetings would welcome.
Council members now face another tough call. How will it incorporate the public into the process? We know some of the broad outlines, with some groups potentially being surveyed. But there is always something to be said for allowing additional visibility and inquiry.
The challenge isn’t simple. When the process becomes unwieldy with just the full council, it will quickly spin out of control if public input becomes a free for all. No one wants that. At the same time, it is hardly unreasonable for there to be some form of opportunity for members of the public to get to know the candidates through a meet-and-greet or other approach.
It’s a tight timeline, since the city hopes to bring this search home sometime in the near future. We hope they make a point of including public feedback in forms that aren’t limited to handpicked groups.
As we’ve said before, this search needs to be a success for Eau Claire. The position has been vacant since the fall of 2020. While Dave Solberg, one of the finalists this time, has handled the interim title as well as could be expected, there’s also no question that the city needs both a full time manager and a full time city engineer.
Prior misfires haven’t entirely been the city’s fault. There’s no way to guard against the council’s pick taking another job. That happens. But the longer the vacancy, the more natural it is to wonder whether there’s a reason no one has taken the position. Fair or not, people make assumptions.
Having a professional staff is essential for cities. It insulates the basic functions of a city from direct intervention by people whose interests may be in ensuring re-election. It is rare for cities of any size to have services hindered by elected officials, but it does happen. The presence of people whose first loyalty is to the community helps remove that temptation and ensure that services are generally kept separate from politics.
A good manager also serves as a buffer between the bulk of the professional staff and those elected to lead the city. The presence of multiple sets of instructions can paralyze a department’s functioning. By liaising between council and subordinate departments, a good manager keeps the message consistent. There is a single set of instructions, a clear path for execution of the council’s goals.
Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley have made remarkable gains in the past couple decades. But it’s well worth remembering that progress gained can also be lost. Communities, even whole societies, can slip into reverse, losing hard-won advantages.
There’s no guarantee that a city, even one with a good manager, can overcome every challenge. That’s simply not the way things work. A good manager does give the city better prospects for doing so, and that’s desirable for the broader region as well.
We hope Eau Claire’s leadership is able to overcome the seemingly jinxed searches of the recent past and bring this one to a successful conclusion. That’s needed, and it’s not just Eau Clare that should be rooting for a good outcome.