We hope folks had the chance to get out and take advantage of the weather this weekend. It’s a welcome change as we escape winter.
This winter hasn’t been too bad in terms of snow. Temperatures are another matter. February was pretty brutal, landing in the top 10 for the coldest average temperature for the month. It was a particular shock given that January was among the warmest on record.
It looks like the pleasant temperatures will stick around for a while, too. Nothing in the forecast suggests any records will be threatened, but temperatures should be 10 degrees higher than average or more.
We’re not going to suggest we’re quite through with winter. Not yet. Not when close to half of the March records show at least 10 inches of snow or when April has dumped 11 inches of snow on the Chippewa Valley in three of the past four years.
But that doesn’t mean we won’t enjoy it while it lasts. Even the possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday doesn’t sound too bad — we’re not to severe weather season just yet, either. But that’s coming. In fact, we’re only about a month away from Wisconsin’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.
For now, like most of you, we’ll be enjoying the spring-like weather and looking forward to when it’s not so unusual.
• • •
Wisconsin hit another milestone last week in the effort to get COVID vaccines into people’s arms. More than 1 million state residents have gotten at least one dose, and approximately half that total are fully vaccinated.
Evidence strongly suggests that the first of the two vaccination shots from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines offers substantial protection. Having both is better, but we’re starting to approach the point when vaccinations may begin to have an effect on overall COVID numbers. In fact, one state health official said last week that Wisconsin needs just “a couple more months … and we’ll be on the other side of this.”
Other states have caught up to Wisconsin in terms of the overall vaccination rate. But the state still ranks in the top half nationally. Given Wisconsin’s rough start to vaccinations, that’s a solid turnaround.
This week should see arrival of the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. State officials expect about 48,000 doses in the first shipment. And, since that vaccine requires just one shot, it’s going to boost numbers quickly.
What does that mean for area residents? Keep an eye on the new groups that are expected to be added to the state’s eligibility lists for the vaccines. The announcement is widely expected to include at least some people with pre-existing conditions.
All of this is encouraging, but it’s not time to ease up yet. As tempting as it may be to feel safe, there’s still work to be done before those masks can be put away.
• • •
Finally, some slightly belated business as we say congratulations to Al Ludwig. Last week we brought you a story about his receipt of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the FAA’s most prestigious honor for pilots.
It’s understandable if people outside of aviation haven’t heard of the award. Our newsroom has reporters with decades of experience. Only one had previously covered a pilot receiving the award, and that person had only encountered it once. It’s a rare honor, and it is given to people who have made substantial contributions to aviation in our country.
That certainly includes Ludwig, who has been flying helicopters since he enlisted to fly in the Vietnam War. He also served as a flight instructor, teaching military, civilian and law enforcement pilots. If that wasn’t enough, he spent 19 years flying an EMS helicopter.
There are remarkable people in the Chippewa Valley, and they’re not always the folks you would think they are. It was a pleasure to bring you Ludwig’s story, and to offer well-earned attention for his lifetime of service.