There’s a strain of thought that says media outlets shouldn’t report on wrongdoing by elected officials when it’s not criminal behavior or when the line isn’t quite clear. The continuing fallout in New York shows why that’s wrong.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, once heralded as a rising political star and a potential presidential candidate, was the scion of a powerful political family. His father was also the governor of New York, and weighed a White House run of his own in the late 80s and early 90s. Even Cuomo’s opponents credited him with being a savvy political operator.
Cuomo’s end came not with a bid for higher office, but with a midnight departure from the governorship. He was brought down by numerous accusations of sexual harassment, use of state employees to help with a book, and with misreporting COVID deaths in New York nursing homes.
While the jury remains out on all of those accusations and no criminal charges have been filed, the bills are already racking up. New York is on the hook for up to $9.5 million for attorneys who investigated Cuomo and his administration, as well as those representing his office. The totals are almost evenly split, with about $5 million for defense and $4.5 million for the various investigations — all on the New York taxpayers’ dime.
The final tally will almost certainly be more. Cuomo likely faces civil lawsuits, and some of those could well name his office in their claims. In New York, people sued over what they did when they were state employees are usually defended by attorneys the state hires.
That’s New York, though. The state’s capital is some 1,100 miles from the Chippewa Valley. Why should that matter here?
Well, there are parallels in Cuomo’s case to accusations leveled against a county official earlier this year. The harassment allegations against former District Attorney Gary King also involved advances toward a woman who was not interested in reciprocating. And, as in Cuomo’s case, the actions took place in a public official’s office.
It’s important to note that neither case has yet had the accusations tried and substantiated in court. There are not, as yet, lawsuits filed in Eau Claire County. And it is true that the accusations here involved a single woman, rather than the multiple victims listed in reports on Cuomo’s behavior. But there once was only one victim there, too.
The pending lawsuits in New York argue that Cuomo and his office worked to ensure silence, both to protect Cuomo and to prevent people from recognizing a pattern of behavior. Misconduct, in other words, with the goal of keeping him as a viable public figure.
When public officials misbehave, they put more than their personal credibility on the line. They place the public’s credit at risk. And the bill is generally paid by taxpayers.
We’re not saying every one-off event warrants wall-to-wall coverage. People can put a foot in their mouths without being guilty of more troubling behavior. And elected officials remain human. They will make human mistakes without being unfit to hold their offices.
But when the mistakes become a pattern, when that pattern advances to becoming legally culpable behavior, it is important that it be reported. Those situations involve risk to the public purse through the costs of investigation, defense and, potentially, payouts from negotiation or court verdicts. Once an official’s behavior involves public money, it becomes a public concern.
The line, as with so many things, is subject to debate. But we do not believe the basic principle here is arguable. When public officials repeatedly violate basic standards of decency, the public has a right to be concerned.
There’s a big difference between what a responsible news outlet does compared to tabloids. We don’t go chasing the next scandal — whether the word fits or not — nor do we try to create one. We try to distinguish between times when there is a public interest in reporting and when there is not. If it is, we will follow the story.
The blanket claim that there is never a public interest in reporting on an official’s misdeeds is unmistakably wrong. There are cases in which there is a clear need for the public to know.
Just ask New York taxpayers.