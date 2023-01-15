There’s an interesting recording found on the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s SoundCloud account. It’s a speech by a guest whose very presence would have been controversial to many.
As the guest, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke, he told the audience freedom doesn’t come in pieces. You either have it or you don’t.
“Freedom is like life,” he said. “Freedom is one thing. It is indivisible. You have it all, or you are not free.”
King’s speech in November of 1965 came shortly after one of the worst moments of the civil rights movement. The previous March saw Bloody Sunday, a march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. It was blocked and the marchers were attacked.
Two days later, the marchers again attempted to walk from Selma to Montgomery. And, again, they were violently blocked from their route. That march saw a minister who was beaten die of his injuries.
A third attempt was made March 25. It succeeded. The attention paid to the first two attempts and the response, which was largely by local law enforcement, made a difference. The marchers had gained both publicity and public support, and they walked into Montgomery.
The speech came shortly after one of the best moments of the civil rights movement. On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. It enshrined voting rights, prohibiting the use of literacy tests for voting and allowed federal observers
It was later said that, while Johnson signed the act, the marchers had written it. There’s good cause to say so. Johnson made a speech to a joint session of Congress on March 15, between the second and third march attempts, in which he outlined why the act was necessary.
It’s well worth noting that Congress approved the act with overwhelming support. The vote in the Senate was 77-19. The House was even more emphatic, passing it 333-85.
The results quickly became apparent. There were six Black members of the U.S. House in 1965 and none in the Senate. Six years later there was a Black senator and 13 Black members of the House.
Poll taxes, another mechanism by which voters were suppressed, were banned by the federal government the next year.
Two years later, King was killed by an assassin.
The path toward improving our nation isn’t a straight line. It never has been. Humans simply don’t work that way. We stride forward and fall back, improving in fits and starts. It’s a process, sometimes a painful one.
The genius of the United States lies not in the perceived perfection of our founding documents but in the awareness of imperfection on the part of those who signed them. Those who created the Constitution made no claims to perfection or that their best efforts could not be surpassed later.
Indeed, the men who signed the Constitution counted on the ability of future generations to change and improve. Article IV, Section 3 created provisions for adding new states, one of the most fundamental changes Congress can make to the country. Article V allows for changes to the Constitution itself
It’s worth noting that the Constitutional Convention drew on its own experiences in allowing for amendments to their work. The Articles of Confederation, the Constitution’s predecessor as a design for federal governance, declared itself “perpetual, and may be altered only with the approval of Congress and the ratification of all the state legislatures.” Such unanimity has never been a hallmark of our country, and it effectively blocked changes.
For decades it has been custom to note what King’s age would have been and speculate about what he would think of today’s world. That’s becoming harder to do, not least because he was born 94 years ago. Had an assassin’s bullet not claimed his life age might well have done so by now, as it has for so many of those who worked alongside him.
What endures is the clarity of his vision, his goal of a nation where people are judged not “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” It’s a difficult goal, a fight which must take place in the heart of each person.
But the belief that our nation can improve, that we can change, is built into our very foundations. And we dare not lose sight of that.