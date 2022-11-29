Preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suggest hunters had good fortune during this year’s gun deer season, and that the season was largely safe.

There are a couple interesting tidbits about this season. Every deer management zone saw an increase in the harvest for 2022 compared to last year’s season. Statewide totals were up 13.9% compared to 2021, but a much smaller 2% when compared to the average from the past five years.