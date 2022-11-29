Preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suggest hunters had good fortune during this year’s gun deer season, and that the season was largely safe.
There are a couple interesting tidbits about this season. Every deer management zone saw an increase in the harvest for 2022 compared to last year’s season. Statewide totals were up 13.9% compared to 2021, but a much smaller 2% when compared to the average from the past five years.
The biggest jump was in the Central Forest region, which includes Adams, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe and Wood counties. The number of deer taken was up 33.8% compared to the prior year and 7.2% over the five-year rolling average.
But those totals weren’t due to more hunters in the woods. Total deer license sales were down about 2%. Even when you figure there were probably some folks who didn’t follow the law on licenses, it certainly appears hunters had better luck this year than what has been common recently.
The snow, which was especially present during the first weekend of the season, played a role. Deer hide well in the woods, but they stand out more when a blanket of snow contrasts with them.
Unfortunately, there were dangerous moments for a number of hunters. The DNR’s website lists eight incidents in which hunters were hit by stray bullets. Most of those, including the death of a young hunter, took place during the first weekend.
That total seems to be in keeping with past seasons. It was up over the previous year, when the DNR lists six incidents, but a little lower than the 2020 season.
There’s always the potential for something to go wrong when hunting. But the fact so many of the injuries this year were from accidental discharges of firearms is indeed worth raising an eyebrow. Much of gun safety should be second nature for people. The fact some of these incidents were preventable by simply making sure a safety is on is disheartening.
While those incidents are well worth mentioning, we don’t want to belabor the point. There are thousands of people who take part in the gun season, and the number of incidents reflects the reality that most do so without any serious problems. Safety can always be improved, but the large majority of hunters are already doing things right.
Now, with the snow returning to Wisconsin, it’s time for muzzleloaders and bow hunters to have their opportunities. Hunting isn’t over, but the gun deer season always holds a special place for participants.
How deep does that tradition go in Wisconsin? The DNR’s photo archive holds a clue. Typing in “deer camp” gets a range of results, mostly from the 1940s and 50s. There are shots of hunters crowded around tables in the evening and dishing out a hot breakfast from a campfire in the morning. One from 1950 even shows a man shaving in front of a camp mirror, using an old double-edged razor.
Stray outside of the camp and other photos tell their own stories. A 1938 picture shows two deer packed into a car’s trunk — the hunter was caught poaching by a game warden. One from 1967 shows drivers in a long line of cars waiting to get into a deer registration station to officially mark the success of their hunts. Through the range of images it’s possible to get a glimpse into the state’s hunting past and a real sense of how widely embraced hunting has traditionally been in Wisconsin.
As we’ve noted in prior editorials, hunting has genuine benefits for Wisconsin. It’s an important means of both tracking animal populations and, when appropriate, acting as a means of control. The deer harvest this season will help officials track chronic wasting disease, and will also keep Bambi off the bumper for some drivers.
More than that, the meat from the deer will go to good purposes. Many of the hunters who don’t consume the deer with their families donate the meat, providing food pantries with an additional boost when they serve clients. That’s easy to overlook, but it matters a great deal to recipients.
We hope those who went hunting this season created memories they’ll be able to hold for the rest of their lives. And we’re glad the season was, for the most part, a safe one.