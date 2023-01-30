The ongoing negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling aren’t making a lot of waves right now. Those in the process are not publicly taking potshots at each other, and they’re not giving blow by blow updates.
Frankly, that’s a good thing.
It has been a long time since we’ve seen a photo like the one that was released in November showing President Joe Biden and now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy talking. There’s obviously a difference between the appearances you put on when you’re on camera and the tone of discussions when you’re not, but the relationship appears to be somewhat better than what we’ve seen between presidents and the leaders from the other party in the recent past.
The sniping and argumentative tone that has characterized relationships over the past several administrations, both when Republicans have controlled the White House and when Democrats did, had little to recommend it. It wasn’t good for the interests of either side, nor was it in our country’s best interests. A relationship based on mutual respect on the other hand, is.
Note that we didn’t say agreement. Good leaders don’t need to agree with their opposite numbers on anything in order to make progress and prevent the discussion from devolving into pointlessness.
We would recall the relationship from the 1980s between then-President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill. Neither was much inclined to give ground politically. But the personal relationship was warm enough that Reagan referred to O’Neill as friends “after 6 p.m.” They were political and policy opponents, but knew when to draw the line and set those issues aside.
The benefit of having a personal relationship as the foundation for action is that, even when you disagree, you don’t want to hurt the other side personally. And that pays off for a nation whose leaders are able to strike such a balance. Sure, fight tooth and nail over policy. That’s fine. But when leaders are able to model a functional relationship with political opponents, the nation notices and can take its cues from such actions.
There’s another factor in play that’s worth keeping in mind. The reality is that the debt ceiling will eventually have to be raised. Whether the U.S. should be spending the way it is, or whether it’s spending wisely, is a separate issue. The debt ceiling’s hike is largely about what has already happened. It is absolutely in everyone’s best interest to avoid a default that would rattle the foundations of both the U.S. economy and that of the rest of the world.
McCarthy has already said cuts to Social Security and Medicare aren’t up for consideration. And he has also said there “will not be a default.” The key issue at the moment appears to be whether the increase in the debt ceiling is linked to spending cuts, rather than whether the ceiling will be raised.
That likely colors the negotiations. When you know what the end result will be, negotiations are different. They become more akin to seeing what you can get in exchange for that eventual result. And McCarthy and Biden both know they’re eventually going to have to strike a deal.
Still, it’s quite a change from the past couple decades to see leaders from both parties sit down and act like adults. They’re not wasting time on pointless arguments that only poison the well for future negotiations.
This shouldn’t be a rarity. This shouldn’t be something so out of the routine that it’s worth the space here to comment on it. The fact it is says much about what Americans have come to expect from those occupying high office.
It also says much about the two key figures in the current negotiations. They are demonstrating the difference between laying out a position and issuing a demand. They are showing that it’s possible to stay focused on the issue, resisting the desire for a quick soundbite. And, in doing so, they have thus far modeled what leadership should look like.
Things can still take a turn. Negotiations can break down. But, to this point, what we’re seeing is encouraging as an example of how to be civil and seek progress when you hold different views.