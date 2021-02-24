Calling the resumption of efforts to get funding in place for the Sonnentag Centre a return to normal is a step too far. But it’s a step forward nonetheless, one we’re happy to see.
The proposal for the facility isn’t new. In fact, it goes back the better part of a decade. It was announced in 2014, and plans took years to pull together. It finally appeared to have momentum early last year, and groundbreaking was scheduled for the summer.
Then COVID hit. In April, organizers said things would be put on hold due to the pandemic.
That was a tough decision to make. But given the uncertainty that surrounded everything in the early days of the pandemic, it was probably the right move for all concerned. Efforts to reconnect with partners began last fall, and the hope now is to begin construction later this year.
A key partner in the renewed talks is the city, which made a nonbinding commitment in January 2020 to cover between $6 million and $8.5 million. The city council recently held a closed session to discuss the negotiating points it wants covered.
There are high hopes for the facility. It will have seating for about 5,100 people and the ability to host large events. A fitness center and indoor fieldhouse are part of the plans, along with a sports medicine and imaging clinic in partnership with the Mayo Clinic Health System. If completed as planned, it will be a significant compliment to the adjacent Hobbs Ice Center.
But there are also questions. The most recent cost estimates came before the YMCA pulled out of the project in late 2019. New estimates are needed.
It seems likely we’ll see other fundraising efforts to come. A referendum involving UW-Eau Claire students is on the table, which is appropriate given that student fees could be a funding source.
The hurdles the facility will need to clear aren’t quite the same as they were 12 months ago. And there’s one that people are well aware of even if they haven’t thought about it: donor fatigue.
The pandemic has hit a lot of people hard. The economy, while recovering, isn’t anywhere near pre-pandemic levels. Jobs haven’t come all the way back. People still need help.
Social services have been stretched. They’ve needed help, too, which resulted in more fundraising appeals than people are used to hearing. And, by and large, people have responded.
There’s a point, though, when people start to feel the weight of the appeals. They start to see them as an onerous task, something thrust upon them rather than an opportunity to respond to the community with generosity. That’s understandable. It’s not at all surprising.
It’s also going to be a challenge, and not just for the obvious projects that may seek public support.
Midwesterners are known for generosity. The same is true of our state. It’s something that runs deep in our history. The reality is that making it alone in the north woods was extraordinarily difficult. Surviving as a group was easier, but hardly simple. Cooperation and community have long been necessities for our part of the country and, fortunately, those are hard habits to break. Today it’s simply part of the expectation.
Communities need strong-willed individuals to help push forward. But those individuals need support from others. That comes from businesses, from service organizations and other sources, but above all it comes from the people themselves.
As we said at the start, the resumption of efforts to get final funding for the Sonnentag Centre lined up is a good sign. It’s good news in a time that badly needs it. The end of the pandemic isn’t here, but this is the kind of milestone we hope we’ll start seeing as people begin planning for life after the pandemic.
We’ll watch with interest how the city proceeds, what it seeks and what the eventual deal between Sonnentag organizers and the city becomes. For now, though, we’re just glad to see the progress.