This could be a big week for the country. The first efforts at the biggest vaccination program in decades should begin within days.
It will be a while before the vaccine is available for everyone. By that time it’s entirely possible we’ll see several vaccines that offer similar levels of effectiveness against COVID. And research is continuing. One new program in Britain is testing whether combining the Sputnik vaccine from Russia and the one from AstraZeneca and Oxford University might make both more effective.
There will be bumps in the road, still. Severe reactions for a couple British people after their vaccination was one. That led to a recommendation that people with a history of severe allergic reactions should hold off on getting the shot. There may be others. The probability of an unexpected response is exponentially higher when you vaccinate tens of millions than when you vaccinate a couple thousand people.
The thing is, that’s always the case. That’s why the standards for vaccines are strict. That’s why it was important that the vaccine developers conducted large-scale testing before even thinking about applying for emergency use authorization.
Those steps help contribute to the rather slow pace at which most vaccines are created. There’s also the fact most are developed in response to diseases that linger in the background of society, rather than pandemics that dominate virtually every facet of life for months on end.
We’re sure there will be conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccine protesters who will do everything they can to muddy the waters and convince people that the COVID vaccines are just another step in a nefarious plot to, well, the goals will probably change depending on who makes the claim. Some have already begun. Generally speaking, the plots sound more like ideas rejected by Penguin and the Riddler during the old Batman television show than anything else.
We’re going to take our cues from the scientists who know what they’re talking about, rather than a random Facebook pundit. We’ll listen to Anthony Fauci and Moncef Slaoui, whose expertise in vaccines and infectious disease far outstrip that of most. We’ll listen to Paul Offit, a doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and one of the board members who voted Thursday to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use.
Offit made a key point after the vote. There are unknowns, he conceded. But to him, the issue was “whether you know enough” to move ahead with authorization. He concluded what researchers have learned shows the benefits of getting vaccination programs moving outweigh the unknowns connected to the vaccine.
A second two-dose vaccine is up for a similar review next week. A third, which requires only one dose, is approaching the point at which its maker will likely ask for authorization.
All of this is remarkable. The amount of work carried out in such a short time, and under more public scrutiny than the vast majority of researchers ever face, is stunning. While everyone wishes things could have moved faster, the steps taken so far have been critical. By showing, step by step, what was being done and why, the vaccines’ producers and the reviewers have bolstered the public’s trust. Polls that showed considerable skepticism a couple months ago now show much broader acceptance of the vaccines.
None of this means we can put away the masks. That probably can’t happen until the country is well into the process of vaccinating people in much higher numbers than are possible initially. That doesn’t take away from what this week is, though. Everything suggests this is the beginning of the end for the pandemic.