A few months ago we called Eau Claire’s search for a permanent city manager “a case study in Murphy’s Law.” The description is accurate, but it needs to change as the city begins the process of resuming the search.
Here’s the thing, though: What’s left to say? People in our area don’t need a refresher on how the process, which began well over a year ago with Dale Peters’ announcement that he would retire, has encountered extraordinary challenges. We all know how the pandemic and then the withdrawal of the city’s top pick — twice — set things back.
So this editorial isn’t really trying to convince area residents of anything. Instead, it’s aimed at the applicants for the position. Call it an open letter of sorts. We want to underscore just why candidates for this job should view it not as just another in a long list of applications, but as a genuine opportunity to advance their own careers in a great region.
Let’s start with one of the basic advantages Eau Claire has compared to much of the Midwest: we’re growing. Sure, that’s technically true of most states. But the Midwest as a whole is losing ground. Just look at the most recent reapportionment of Congressional seats.
Wisconsin’s growth rate over the past decade is in the same basic range as the rest of the Midwest, around 2.5%. Compare that to 3.9% for Eau Claire and more than 5% for the county. Chippewa County, which includes the northern part of Eau Claire’s city limits, tops the state average by a comfortable margin, too.
Eau Claire is stable. Three-quarters of the residents live in the same household as they did the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But it’s not stagnant. There’s movement and growth that’s absent from Wisconsin as a whole, in which 86% of people are in the same location.
Eau Claire is active. Take a look at the Riverwalk on just about any weekend. You’ll find a thriving farmers market on Saturday and people hanging out with friends or family in Phoenix Park just about any time. You’ll see people floating or kayaking on the rivers themselves. Winter up here may feel longer, but people know how to make the most of the summer months.
There are few areas of the country more committed to the arts. From major concert events like the just-completed Country Fest to performances at the Pablo Center, there’s going to be something you’ll enjoy. If not, you’re probably not the right fit for Eau Claire.
The Pablo Center is a physical representation of one of the most remarkable aspects of the Eau Claire community: people here give back. The center itself and developments in downtown have all been driven by people who were successful and wanted to see their community thrive. So they bought in, literally. They drove a renaissance that has transformed Eau Claire over the past decade or so.
Look, we don’t know just who the candidates for the city manager’s position will be. We don’t know where you’re coming from or what your background is.
What we do know is that Eau Claire needs a good manager. That’s not a slight against anyone currently in the city government, just a statement of fact. A good manager makes good employees better and facilitates communications with elected officials. Those are traits any community could use.
And we understand that some candidates may simply want to aim at larger communities. Hey, if a treeless, concrete-encrusted city of sterility is your dream, good luck. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find an area that balances the amenities Eau Claire has with the quality of life.
The challenges Eau Claire has faced in finding a new city manager aren’t due to flaws in the community. There has been a considerable amount of bad luck, and that’s before you factor in the biggest pandemic in a century.
But, in the end, Eau Claire offers a chance to be part of a growing, thriving community that is just beginning to realize its potential. The past decade’s improvements aren’t the end of the story. They’re just the start. So if you’re the kind of person who wants to take on the challenges that come with success, give Eau Claire a long look.
We’ve got a bright future. We hope the applicants want to be part of it.