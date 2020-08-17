Friday’s story on aphasia and how some area residents are coping with it is something well worth the time it takes to read. While the term may be unfamiliar, the issue is not.
Many people have watched as a relative struggled to reach for a word that seemed just out of their grasp after a stroke. That’s aphasia. The effects can range from just requiring a few extra seconds to find the right word to almost entirely shutting down a person’s ability to communicate verbally. Reading can be affected as well.
We’ve written about two of the people featured in the article before. Wayne Zorn and his wife, CeCelia, have been generous in allowing us to tell their stories. They have offered our reporters a way to explain aphasia to readers in ways we wouldn’t have had if not for their willingness to spend time and open up their lives.
We returned to them last week because of the particular strains the pandemic places on people who are dealing with aphasia. While most people have turned to video conferences or phone calls to keep in touch, those are difficult options for people with aphasia. It’s a reminder that not everyone faces precisely the same challenges in this time, even though we face the same viral threat.
Stories like this should offer another reminder, too. There’s a tendency within society to equate communications with intelligence. Someone who communicates fluently, whose words are well-chosen and free-flowing, is often seen as being more intelligent than others. Sometimes that’s true, but there are a number of reasons someone might have difficulty communicating that have nothing to do with intellectual capabilities.
Aphasia is one. Hearing loss, ranging from only a few frequencies to total deafness, can make it more difficult for someone to understand what is being said to them, thus to respond appropriately. Neither of those, nor many other communications hurdles, are reflective of a person’s mental abilities.
But we don’t always act that way.
Part of this goes back to an issue we’ve touched on a couple times over the past weeks: the need for people to be patient and understanding with each other. There’s no question that can be hard to do. Every one of us has buttons that can be pressed, things that can set us on edge faster than almost anything else. They’re often irrational, and we generally know that.
Knowing those issues and dealing with the more effectively, more generously, are different things. It is a daily challenge. It’s not something that comes overnight, but rather requires gentle, constant effort.
That’s hard to do these days. It’s easier to take the quick answer, the easy assumption. You can see that in politics, of course, where the willingness to disagree without being disagreeable is vanishingly rare. But that’s hardly the only area in which leaping to conclusions is common. Just watch what happens when you get stuck behind a driver going less than the speed limit.
So let’s give ourselves, and others, a break. Let’s try to let go of some of our assumptions and remember that we don’t really know what’s happening in most people’s lives.
By letting go of the expectations, we can better meet people as they are rather than as we think they should be. We know how to do that. We do it with friends and family all the time. Our society would benefit from using that approach more widely.
We’re not saying assumptions will go away. We know people are too human for that to be a realistic goal. But by de-emphasizing them we might be able to communicate better, regardless of how easy we find that to do.