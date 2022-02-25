It’s difficult to imagine what Eau Claire’s founders would have thought had they been told that 150 years later the city would have something on the order of 70,000 people and lie at the heart of a metro area that tops 100,000 souls.
Many of those early residents would probably have thought you were crazy if you told them Eau Claire County would sell 80 homes in a month and that the figure was lower than it had been at some points. Telling them the median price of a home today would probably have been unwise — the heart attacks caused by such a revelation would have depopulated the region.
They would likely have been encouraged to hear that business and retail space in Eau Claire would be measured in millions of square feet, and that the vacancy rate would be as low as it currently is. Last year’s decline in vacancies is especially encouraging given the increase in industrial space.
But those early residents would likely have been puzzled to hear Eau Claire’s industry no longer relied on logging, and that the riverfronts are now used more for enjoyment than commerce. That simply wasn’t in the forecast a century and a half ago.
Trolleys for public transportation have come and gone. So has the railroad, but there are hopes that particular option could make a comeback. A new transit hub downtown is rising, giving people an option to the personal vehicles that make up most of the traffic. And the region’s airport allows businesses and vacationers to cover distances in times unimaginable to residents of a world whose speed limit was frequently the fastest horse in the area.
The changes include the people themselves. Fewer rely on physical labor for a living today, but the gains in life span testify to the advances in health care and sanitation. Our population’s ancestry is from a much wider swath of the globe today, and those traditions make the local culture and economy richer than ever.
As we head into Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, the city’s sesquicentennial, it’s worth thinking about how much this speck of the Midwest has changed. A trio of small logging villages was just the start.
For all of that change, those early residents would also have recognized some basic traits. The work is different, but the same fundamental work ethic and willingness to create a brighter future is still present. We still spend time laughing with friends and family when we relax. And the basic hope that our children will have better, easier lives than us hasn’t changed in the least.
It’s important to remember that, as far as our community has come, continued growth is not guaranteed. Getting to this point was not a straight line. We had setbacks. We faced challenges.
There were times growth slowed to a crawl. The 1900 census showed a gain of just 112 people over the preceding decade. By 1920 the growth was back up into double-digit percentages. And, for the most part, that’s what census data has shown since.
The Chippewa Valley unquestionably has a considerable amount of momentum right now. But we’re also clearly at a turning point. We have big decisions to make about what our schools will look like, who will run our cities and how we will work to create the future.
There is good reason for optimism on all of these things. Optimism is not, however, the same as a license to slip into complacency. Keeping the future bright will require continuing work. And it will require commitment.
We can and should all look at how far our community has come with satisfaction. This is a time to celebrate, and we’ve earned it. We have come a very long way.
The one thing we’re sure of? That in another 150 years things will look as different to us as today would to the earliest residents. And we can’t wait to see how we take the first steps to get to that future.