Fred Prehn’s belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It’s time for legislators to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Prehn’s term ended in May 2021. He refused to step down, saying he wasn’t obliged to leave until the Wisconsin Senate confirmed a successor. The senate refused to hold a vote on Gov. Tony Evers’ nomination for a new member, meaning there was no successor to take the seat. Remarkably, the Wisconsin Supreme Court found that Prehn could indeed refuse to leave.