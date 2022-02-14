Outgoing Sheriff Ron Cramer’s decision to leave his position this year leaves some big shoes to fill in Eau Claire County.
Cramer has served as the county’s top law enforcement officer since 1997, a 25-year run in the office. His career began more than 21 years before that, when he was hired to work in the jail in 1975. To say the job has changed over that time is something of an understatement. Technology, social issues and the broader attitudes of law enforcement itself have all changed markedly.
In that time, Cramer has influenced far more than Eau Claire County. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk lauded him as a mentor. Training opportunities over the years have led to contacts across the country and in other nations.
And the department continues to change. Cramer’s final months will see the department begin widespread use of body cameras. The devices are a comparatively new trend, but one that is increasingly viewed as essential for offering impartial accounts of law enforcement encounters with others.
That’s one of the challenges Cramer has had to deal with over the past several years and that his successor will undoubtedly face as well. Trust in institutions has been falling in our country for some time. That’s true of law enforcement as well, and events like the killing of George Floyd have arguably made their descent in the public eye steeper than for many others. Fair or not, law enforcement is often viewed as monolithic despite the obvious variations in training, location and attitudes.
Any law enforcement body will have its critics. That’s simply part of the terrain when the job sometimes requires putting someone in handcuffs and taking them to jail. Cramer and his department are not immune to that.
But neither does Cramer have the kind of blemishes on his department’s record that have emerged in other areas over the past several years. He has maintained a broad degree of respect from the communities he serves. The public response to his announcement has largely been congratulatory. While there have been critics of some of his actions, including the current investigation of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, they have generally not included questions about his character. Those are not minor achievements these days.
With Cramer’s final day scheduled for January 2023, it’s clearly early for those considering a bid to become his successor. We’re sure that there are some who have considered such a move, and who will likely emerge in the coming months. The fact the sheriff is elected relieves the county supervisors of the need to play a role in the process, and ensures that the hopefuls will be known to the public.
We hope those who consider throwing their hats into the ring make their decisions carefully. We hope they remember that, while this position has considerable power, it’s not about that. Law enforcement should be a career of service, and the sheriff must keep that in the forefront in order to maintain the respect of those in the community. It’s rarely an us-versus-them position, at least with regard to the majority of the population.
Being a good sheriff also requires a remarkable ability to evaluate legitimate critiques and incorporate changes to your approach, while simultaneously tuning out the noise. Everyone is going to have an opinion. Candidates should honestly ask themselves whether you’re prepared to treat even critics courteously, no matter how hard that may be on some days.
Any department tends to take on the attitudes and approaches it sees modeled in the head of the department. That’s simply human nature. It is important that the next sheriff model a sense of service, of cooperation and collaboration. That’s not easy. Showing people your best is a challenge in a position that so often encounters others at their worst.
Sheriff Cramer has largely done that over the course of his almost half-century career. Whoever comes next will not be a clone, of course, but must find ways to follow in his footsteps even as the path itself changes.
The next 11 months will, inevitably, be something of a farewell tour for Cramer. He’s earned that. We hope his successor will, eventually, do the same.