Last week’s arrest of a California man linked by investigators to threats made against the president of the Eau Claire school board, his family, and board meetings brings some closure to those involved, but it isn’t the end of the issue.
There’s still the criminal case to work through. Jeremy Hanson, the man accused in this case, faces charges of making a terrorist threat. It’s a felony, and it comes after investigators concluded Hanson sent an email on March 21 threatening to kill the school board president and his family, and to “shoot up your next school board meeting.” If convicted in Wisconsin, Hanson faces up to 18 months in state prison.
The threat wasn’t exactly the product of a brilliant criminal. The internet is nowhere near as anonymous as people think it is, especially once law enforcement has an IP address to trace. In this case, the source came back to a PlayStation 4 and a man who has additional cases open with the FBI for similar threats. One of those cases apparently involves threatening Merriam-Webster, the dictionary publisher, for definitions it includes on some entries.
It’s worth remembering that charges are often pleaded down, though the repeated instances of which Hanson is accused will likely play a significant role in how lenient prosecutors are willing to be. It’s one thing to grant probation for a one-off event, quite another for apparently repeated, intentional actions. Hanson will eventually have his days in court, and that will sort out these events.
What we take away from this is twofold. One, that the narcissistic attitude that individuals should be spared exposure to anything with which they disagree has metastasized into something far more dangerous. Verbal protest is no longer enough, for some, in response to bruised feelings or taking offense. The idea that umbrage can acceptably be met with threats seems to have spread.
Even if, as we believe, such responses are not the norm, even a small percentage of people who choose to act on such urges can wreak havoc. Witness the responses to the threats Hanson alone is accused of making. In Eau Claire, the police presence was ramped up for school board meetings. Merriam-Webster shut down offices for multiple days.
The other thing is that too many people mistake reality for one of the innumerable police dramas on television. More than one person contacted us in the time between when the threats were made public and last week’s announcement of charges, insisting that the gap was inexplicable. They claimed the delays were difficult to understand, that it was evidence the threats were fake.
If these people had removed their tinfoil hats for a few minutes and bothered to look at the situation, they might not have wound up in such an indefensible position. It’s not uncommon for routine police investigations to take time. They don’t have a 90-minute deadline (45 minutes with commercials) to wrap things up. Simply put, being obsessed with bad television doesn’t make you an expert in police procedure.
If routine investigations take time, the complexities of one that spans multiple states are significantly greater. It’s not a surprise that the initial investigative steps, the research that underpins every warrant, takes time. Nor is it a surprise that getting approval on warrants is not instantaneous. Then, after a warrant is granted, it takes more time to process the information and evidence gathered.
When you keep those things in mind, it’s not at all surprising that it took a month for investigators to bring charges. The absence of announcements in the interim was not evidence of a grand conspiracy or lack of action, but the natural product of proper investigation.
Both of these issues can be resolved with a little bit of patience. Having the patience to hear someone out doesn’t mean you agree with them, but it can bring down tensions to the point where a constructive discussion is possible. Allowing investigators time to do their jobs, even if it seems long to you, can avoid winding up with egg on your face when they make an announcement a couple days after your conspiracy-laden rant.
Waiting isn’t anyone’s favorite thing to do. It seems unfulfilling when the answer to a question is, “have patience.”
That doesn’t make it bad advice, though.