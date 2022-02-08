The McMinn County, Tennessee, board of education probably never thought it would wind up in a national spotlight when it voted 10-0 to pull “Maus” from the eighth-grade curriculum. In the weeks since the decision the members have been accused of censorship and of trying to paper over the Holocaust, among other things.
Maus, for those who may be unfamiliar with it, is a graphic novel written by Art Spiegelman based primarily on discussions with his father, Vladek. Vladek and his wife, Anja, both survived Auschwitz. Originally serialized, then published in two volumes, Maus is unsparing in its description of the Spiegelmans' lives before World War II, their time in hiding and, ultimately, their capture by Nazis. It also touches, briefly but powerfully, on Anja’s 1968 suicide and the effect it had on her son.
Some of the defenses offered by board members were, at best, simplistic. One member commented that the work “shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids. Why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff?”
First off, the idea that the Holocaust can be taught without saying people were murdered is inane. They were shot at Babi Yar. They were gassed at Auschwitz. Sobibor and Treblinka existed purely as factories of murder. The subject itself is fundamentally not family friendly, and there is no way to make it so.
More insidious is the idea that teaching history is somehow promoting what happened. Conflating education about historical events with encouraging them is a dangerously immature view.
But, setting aside willful stupidity, there’s more in play here. We don’t see things being quite as cut and dried as some have said since the controversy erupted. Even the most ardent supporters of Maus would not reject the claim that it is a challenging, difficult work. Reading it is a deeply discomfiting experience, and that is partially by design.
In an online conversation Monday night sponsored by a group of Chattanooga-area religious congregations, Spiegelman said writing Maus “really, is learning something about myself.”
“I was thinking of it more as if I kept it honest and kept it clear, it will do its job,” he continued.
What Spiegelman wound up creating was a work that has won widespread praise, a Pulitzer Prize, and become one of the most influential accounts of a Holocaust survivor’s experiences ever created. When presented in an educational context, it is impossible to miss the lessons it offers.
It must also be said that there is a difference between removing a work from a curriculum and prohibiting students from reading it. As far as we can tell, the board did not order the book removed from the school’s library. The headlines calling the board’s actions a ban appear to be inaccurate.
Issues like this always get our attention. As a newspaper, if we don’t oppose censorship we’re not doing our job. Censorship isn’t always as clear as we might wish, though. While the board in Tennessee tiptoed right up to that line, it is possible to argue — as board members have — that they didn’t cross it.
What they did is send a clear message that they don’t trust teachers or students. The board’s actions demonstrated a complete lack of faith in both teachers and students. In voting to exercise direct control over classroom content, the board members said they don’t believe professional educators can make decisions about how to contextualize the materials presented in their classrooms. They said they don’t believe their students have the maturity to be able to process a book when it’s presented in that context.
That message is inevitably damaging. The board's relationships with others in the district have taken a blow. Faculty members wouldn’t be human if they didn’t wonder what action might come next. Students are acutely aware of when they’re being taken too lightly, and they know they were.
We’re not inclined to similarly underestimate the students or their teachers, in McMinn County schools or here. We don’t believe that attempts at control, when rooted in distrust, work. They are far more apt to rebound on those who make such decisions, undermining the very authority they sought to exercise.
History, as we’ve said recently, can be thoroughly unpleasant. It makes people uncomfortable. That discomfort is instructive, though, teaching us to avoid making past errors our own. And we have faith that students and teachers can negotiate that tricky territory.