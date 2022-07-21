The milestone announced this week with the North Barstow redevelopment is worth celebrating. After all, it has taken the better part of 20 years to get to this point.
Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority began the work not long after the turn of the millennium. On Wednesday, the board announced that all RDA-owned property in the district either has buildings on it or is under contract for construction.
When you look at just how far that general area has come, it’s amazing. The district, plus the nearby Phoenix Park, was once one of the worst spots in Eau Claire. If there were areas people thought of as ripe for development, those weren’t the ones most considered. Calling the area blighted is accurate, but falls some way short of giving the full picture.
Today, those spots are some of the most-used locations in the city. Saturdays see the park filled with people for the Downtown Farmers Market or just to lounge around. You can usually find people out enjoying it, provided the rain isn’t actively trying to drown walkers.
Two companies, Jamf and Royal Credit Union, have significant, visible presences in the district. Smaller businesses do as well. Shops, apartments, even a post office all add to what is a thriving location. It will soon even have a grocery store, with the arrival of Menomonie Market’s new building.
The final planned developments will create additional commercial space and apartments. We’re hearing some concerns about parking and, realistically, that’s something to watch. But it is impossible to ignore just how thorough the transformation has been.
What has been accomplished is indisputably impressive. A vision like what has unfolded wasn’t easy to see not all that long ago. A lot of people have worked hard and dreamed big over the years, and Eau Claire is now seeing the payoff.
It’s not difficult to imagine what would have happened with just a few different decisions. Truth be told, we can see precisely what it looks like in innumerable small and mid-sized cities across the country. It’s true that there’s a fine line in development between bold and reckless, but there’s also a difference between communities that strive for improvement and those that don’t.
Sometimes the task simply seems too daunting. Other times there’s a gap between what is envisioned and what residents are willing to tolerate. And sometimes it’s just plain bad luck that stops a crucial project.
But when things work, wow. Eau Claire’s recent ranking as one of the top 100 most livable cities in the country is the latest in a string of such plaudits. Eau Claire topped cities with far more resources in this list. Instead of competing against cities with fewer than 100,000 people, 20 of the cities in the ranking have at least 250,000 residents. Several approached a half-million.
And virtually every one of those rankings over the past few years have pointed to redevelopment success stories as part of why Eau Claire ranked so high. Phoenix Park is frequently mentioned, along with the Pablo Center. The river walk has topped much bigger and better-known rivals. What has emerged from the blight is a district that beautifully complements the already strong educational and health care options Eau Claire offers.
Is this a bit of a rah-rah editorial? You bet it is. There’s plenty to celebrate, and not just in Eau Claire. The Chippewa Valley area is succeeding in ways much of the rest of the country would envy.
The North Barstow district’s announcement may have spawned this editorial, but it isn’t the only thing our region has to celebrate. It’s not our only success. And it won’t be the last.
This area has already passed one of the hardest tests redevelopment poses. It is hard to break inertia. Getting the initial momentum behind development is very, very tough. But that’s done, and it’s much easier to keep the ball rolling once it gets moving.
None of us can afford to sit back and think continuing the region’s run of successes will be easy. But it is appropriate to pause at such a milestone as was announced this week, look around, and realize what has been accomplished.