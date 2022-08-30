Summer flies by, doesn’t it? Wisconsin’s few warm months are treasured for good reason, with residents making the most of them. And, aside from a few hot days, this hasn’t been a bad summer to enjoy.

No one values summer quite like students, though. It’s an opportunity to get some relief from the grind of the school year. Summer represents a few months of freedom in which they can more or less live for the enjoyment of life with fewer restrictions.