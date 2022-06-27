We’re trying something a little different this summer. As regular readers know, we have a number of special sections each year. Some of them are recurring titles, while others take advantage of the events and celebrations in the region.
The one you’ll see this week is new: Northwoods Spirits. No, it’s not a Halloween issue (though that could be a fun idea for another year). It’s focusing on the region’s breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Most people think of beer first. That’s no surprise. Breweries have a long history in Wisconsin, dating back to at least 1840, when the Owens Brewery was founded in Milwaukee. There could well have been other commercial breweries in the state earlier, but this is the earliest one that appears to be known. And Milwaukee’s history of beer brewing even led to the 1982 World Series, played between the Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals (owned at the time by Anheuser-Busch), being nicknamed the “Suds Series.”
The tradition in northwestern Wisconsin doesn’t take a back seat. Leinenkugel’s long history is well known. But we’re seeing new companies bringing their own approaches to the age-old techniques used in making beer. Both new and old are celebrated in the section.
Wisconsin isn’t quite so strongly linked with winemaking in most people’s minds, but there’s good reason to rethink that. The Wisconsin Winery Association traces the first efforts to establish vineyards and wineries in the state to about the same time as the Owens Brewery opened. The man who planted the first known Wisconsin vineyard, Agoston Haraszthy, also helped establish California’s industry.
The past several decades have seen the state’s wineries return to the public’s consciousness. Better training and techniques mean the Midwest produces wines that can hold their own with any made in the country, and Wisconsin pulls its weight. A trio of area wineries are part of the section’s spotlight, offering readers a glimpse into the industry’s growth.
Distilleries don’t quite have the same history here as wineries and breweries, but they’re catching up fast. The Wisconsin Distillers Guild was created in 2014. It now has 18 members listed on its website, but not every distiller in the state is a member. Three of northwestern Wisconsin’s distilleries talked with our reporters about their work and how the industry is evolving in the region.
Sure, Prohibition interrupted things for a while. And Wisconsin played its role in the temperance movement that led up to it.
But with Wisconsin’s history, is it really surprising that the state was the second to ratify the 21st Amendment, which repealed prohibition? Clearly, there’s a market for drinks made in Wisconsin with Wisconsin-made products.
There’s another aspect we really need to touch on, though: Responsibility.
Awareness of the risks associated with drinking alcohol, especially when driving, is probably higher today than it ever has been. The message not to drink and drive has been drummed into people for decades, and for good reason. There’s a level of responsibility that comes with drinking alcohol, and driving sober is right at the top of it.
We believe there’s room to celebrate the economic contributions Wisconsin’s breweries, wineries and distilleries make, while still bearing in mind the need for moderation and safety. And we believe our readers can balance that as well.
It’s important that we remember to drink in moderation. Concepts like designated drivers and a renewed emphasis on safety have saved lives. If you choose to drink it’s up to you to ensure you do so safely, and that’s especially important given holidays like the upcoming Fourth of July. A cab may cost a few bucks, but a crash can cost a lot more.
We hope readers will enjoy this week’s look at some of the businesses and people who make Wisconsin’s beer, wine and spirits industries welcome contributors to the state. There are some interesting things happening, and we think this section will give people some insights into how some Wisconsin favorites are developing.