We’re at the time of year students have eagerly awaited since last fall. Summer is arriving, and they’re getting a well-earned break from their books. So we have a request for everyone.
Be careful.
The break means school-aged students will be out and about at hours most of us aren’t used to. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a group of children riding their bikes midday, but that’s not a sight we’ve had to watch for over the past nine months or so. Nor is the driveway basketball game that, inevitably, seems to send the ball into the street just as a car approaches.
It means we’re all going to have to be on our toes for a while, as we readjust to summertime patterns. Yes, ideally the kids on bikes would be following the same rules as drivers if they’re in the street. But we were all that age once, and we’d be willing to bet most of you viewed stop signs as a red blur that you passed without thought, too.
The same goes for that basketball game in the driveway. The player should look before chasing the rebound into traffic. But that’s not guaranteed when you’re wrapped up in the fantasy of being Giannis Antetokounmpo or Steph Curry in the NBA finals.
Besides, paying close attention is one of the responsibilities you take on when you get behind the wheel.
There’s so much we’re all looking forward to this summer. There are carnivals and fairs to attend. Concerts to be heard. Mixed in with all the events are the dozens of other ways to spend a lazy day. We’ll see folks floating down the river and out on boats at Lake Altoona.
It all kicked off with hundreds of barbecues last weekend and hits high gear with the air show this weekend. This is when people can finally take advantage of the weather. June is the first month of the year when snow is completely outside the realm of the expected, and that doesn’t last long in Wisconsin. So we pack as much into these warm months as we can.
Talking about safety isn’t what most people want to do, not when there’s this much fun to be had. But it’s still important. No one wants t spend part of their summer cooped up, recovering from an injury that could have been avoided by just paying a little more attention.
This summer may also take a little more planning than others. There’s still plenty of pent-up demand for events. The missed summer of 2020 still looms large, and there’s the inevitable desire that follows a long Wisconsin winter and an unusually cool spring. But there’s also the reality of absurdly high gas prices and rising costs elsewhere.
Figuring out what you want to do, when, and having a plan for it can reduce the stress that can come with the realization there are thousands of other people hoping to do exactly the same things at the same times. We’re not opposed to spontaneous day trips or opportunities in the least. Just remember that the bigger the event, the more planning is probably needed.
And, as we said last year at about this time, have patience without yourselves and others. A little flexibility can go a long way.
We’re back to something resembling a full summer schedule for the first time since 2019. Events that were still wary of the pandemic last summer have largely joined others in their return. The options for entertainment and activities are greater than they have been for some time.
But, as much as everyone is ready to go, there’s still a need for safety. Be careful. Be patient. Don’t let a momentary lapse of attention ruin your plans. Don’t let haste overcome your good sense.
Summer is a great time in northwestern Wisconsin. The warm days and long summer evenings are an invitation to make memories and have fun. Make sure you accept that invitation while the season lasts.
The old joke says a teenager replied to his mom, who told him to have fun and be safe, by saying “Pick one or the other!” They’re both possible, of course. And we hope you will have both a fun and safe summer.