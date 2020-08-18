We’ve been putting in some under-the-hood work for the Leader-Telegram over the past couple weeks. Most is the kind of thing you wouldn’t notice right away, but each of the steps is aimed at delivering more and better information for our readers.
Last week we joined the National Weather Service’s Weather Ready Nation Ambassador program. It’s designed to create a network of local partners that the National Weather Service can work with to deliver information. It gives the Leader-Telegram access to additional videos, presentations and information about weather safety over the course of the year.
Weather usually isn’t a headline event, fortunately. When it is, it’s usually because something bad happened, like last week’s derecho over Iowa. In working with the NWS, we hope to be able to make sure our readers are informed of the risks forecasters see before they arrive. We can’t change the weather, but we can at least let people know what’s coming.
Other changes are taking place on some of the further reaches of our website. The content management system we have allows us to import stories from the Associated Press. We had done that before, but nothing like the way we’re setting up now.
The Associated Press is one of the oldest journalistic partnerships in existence. By bringing more of the work of AP writers and members, we can give people a better picture of what’s happening in the world around us. The changes online mean we’re pulling in far more stories for readers in the state, national and world subsections.
That’s not something that will result, on its own, in dramatic changes to how the website looks. But combined with other steps we’re taking it will allow us to tweak a few things, so you should see a more visible difference in how we update things in the coming days.
Our staff works hard every day to bring you the news from Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley. No one works in a newsroom for any reason other than being passionate about the need to let people know what’s happening in their communities. For most reporters who stay in the business more than a year or two, it’s much more than a job.
Doing this job right means making the most of the tools we have. A couple decades ago that meant selecting from wire services and picking the articles we believed people would be most interested in. For the print edition, that’s still a critical function.
But newspapers’ online presences aren’t limited by the space considerations of a printed page. That means we can make more available, and we should do so. This week’s tweaks help accomplish that goal.
That understanding about the evolving tools we have is critical in helping address one of the other challenges newspapers face. As our readers know, we had to make the very difficult decision to eliminate our Saturday and Sunday editions. The decision was made earlier this summer, and that followed months of wrestling with the numbers. We know many of our readers were disappointed. We weren’t big fans of the necessity, either.
That’s why we wanted to let you know what’s happening under the hood right now. We wanted to talk about the changes you might not see most of the times, but that we’re making in a continuing attempt to serve you all better.
Serving our readers is at the heart of our mission. It’s why we have a website. It’s why the e-editions are posted and the print edition is delivered. It’s why our press workers pay close attention to tiny details in print quality and our ad staff works with local stores and merchants to help them.
We believe the community needs a good newspaper, and we strive to be one. But we’re also fully aware that we need our readers. You’re who we work for, and we’re proud to do it.