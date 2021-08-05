This is not going to be the deepest editorial we’ve ever written, nor is it going to be one of the most profound. Instead, we’re going to take a moment to look at one of the events that drew the region’s attention this week in a way few things can.
Did you see Kenny Bednarek’s race?!
Bednarek, long a fixture for northwestern Wisconsin’s track scene, won the silver medal in the men’s 200m race in Tokyo. He was widely considered a medal contender heading into the Olympics, and cemented that expectation by running the fastest quarterfinal time. He didn’t win his heat in the semifinals. Instead he came in second in what proved to be a preview of the final.
That final was a remarkable race. Bednarek looked every inch the champion. He pushed Canadian Andre de Grasse, the gold medalist, every step of the way. For years, de Grasse had been second to Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter. But de Grasse still had to run a personal best to beat Bednarek, and that by only 0.06 seconds.
The stories in Rice Lake make it clear residents knew early on that Bednarek was something special. In sixth grade he ran against high school athletes — and beat them. Residents gathered again on Wednesday to watch the best sprinter they’ve had the chance to see shine on the biggest stage possible.
Bednarek’s silver was perhaps overshadowed in the national media by de Grasse’s long-awaited breakthrough and by bronze medal winner Noah Lyles’ emotional interview. But this was a long way from the last opportunity for Bednarek to stake his claim to the 200 meter crown. Barring injury, he’ll be one of the favorites at next year’s world championships and most likely near the top of the contenders for Paris in 2024.
He’ll have rivals, clearly. This probably won’t be the last time he squares off against de Grasse, and fourth-place runner Erriyon Knighton is only 17. It would be unfair to expect Bednarek to dominate the way Bolt did, but it’s not unreasonable to think he could be part of an exciting group of runners to watch for the next several years.
But if Bednarek’s medal was almost expected, the other medal that resonated through the region wasn’t. Sunisa Lee’s gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around placed her in legendary company.
The first Hmong-American gymnast on the team probably didn’t expect to take what is widely viewed as the top prize in gymnastics. All eyes were, of course, on Simone Biles, who may well be the best ever to compete. Bile was a prohibitive favorite for the medal.
Lee took advantage of the opportunity created when Biles stepped aside from most of the competitions. When she took the gold it stunned many, and electrified the Hmong community. One Hmong writer said it was a watershed moment because, for the first time, her community would be known for something other than their flight as refugees following the Vietnam War.
The performances of Lee and Bednarek were remarkable. They sparked a unified reaction from people in the area, a sense of pride that two of the best in their disciplines had ties to the region. For a little bit, the divides that have seemed so unbridgeable over the past years shrank, and we all saw how easily they can be overcome given the incentive to do so.
History will probably remember the Tokyo Olympics for their strangeness. The lack of fans, the worries about the ongoing pandemic. These were not the spectacle most think of when they recall great Olympic moments from the past. Nor, we sincerely hope, will such steps need to be repeated again.
But for people in this part of the country, they’ll also be remembered for performances that captivated people. They’ll be remembered for two athletes whose dedication paid off with indelible moments many will recall for the rest of their lives.
And that’s worth writing a less serious editorial. It’s not every day a kid from Rice Lake wins an Olympic medal. It’s not every day someone with ethnic ties to a substantial population in the Chippewa Valley takes gold.
We’re just glad to have seen the days it happened.