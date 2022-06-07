Tuesday’s ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that the state’s health department could indeed release information on outbreaks of COVID was a win for open records.
The state had planned to release the names of businesses with more than 25 employees if the business had two or more employees test positive for COVID. But the release was opposed by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, and the lobbying organization’s efforts tied up the information for two years.
The court saw through the group’s claim that release of the records would “irreparably harm” business’ reputations. Nor did it accept the claim releasing the records would require individual consent from every single person whose records were included.
The objections amounted, more than anything else, to a “we don’t wanna do it” tantrum. The state never planned on identifying individuals, hence the requirement that businesses had to have at least 25 employees to even be on the list. The information was neither enough to identify individuals nor designed to attack any business.
That fact was key. The state argued, correctly, that aggregate numbers aren’t personally identifying information.
Today, it would be difficult to think of many businesses with 25 or more employees that didn’t have more than two people come down with COVID at some point. It is important that we remember such an outcome was almost unthinkable in mid-2020.
There was more at stake in this case than just the public health data. The ruling, which preserved a state appeals court’s 2021 decision, also rejected what was effectively a plea for prior restraint. American courts have long been hesitant to preemptively prohibit the publication of information by media outlets. This would have been a step beyond what provokes that hesitancy. It would have constrained the government from even releasing information that is clearly of and in the public interest.
We are concerned that three of the state’s supreme court justices were prepared to throw out this bedrock concept. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, who wrote the dissent, continued to insist the ruling could allow for the release of personal medical information. While she’s right that the public dissemination of confidential patient files could indeed do grievous harm to people, that sort of release wasn’t what the state was planning.
That explains why Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said in a written statement that the dissent aimed to “stir up unfounded fears.” Personal information was never at issue in this case, despite strident claims to the contrary.
While the outcome of the case is positive in that it rejected further efforts to restrict what information the government can release in such cases, the overall goal of the objections could well be said to be accomplished. This information, which people would likely have had significant interest in at the time of the initial 2020 request, has lost much of its immediacy.
Delaying results can have the same practical effect as denying them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was a finalist for the 2022 Golden Padlock Award, which is given annually to the most secretive public agency or official in the country. The nomination is a good example of killing a request by simply delaying.
In August of 2021 scientists and academic experts sought records relating to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. The FDA proposed doing so such a sluggish rate it would take an estimated 55 years to finish. A federal judge wasn’t impressed and ordered the FDA to release 12,000 pages in an initial batch and 55,000 per month thereafter.
We’ll find out whether the FDA won later this month.
Maintaining access to public records is critical for Americans, both because they serve as an indelible record of actions and because doing otherwise can only undermine faith in our institutions. When there are exceptions, it must be clear why the exception is being made. Vague explanations only feed the perception there is something being hidden, a result that is often more damaging than the release of the original documents.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has, even if narrowly, confirmed that “we don’t want to” is not an argument with legal merit. It made the right decision.