About six months ago we used this space to ask for volunteers for our new Community Advisory Board. A number of people accepted, and we’ve been meeting virtually since shortly after the elections. Their discussions have helped shape some stories, suggesting ideas that we hadn’t considered.
That’s one of the board’s major purposes. All of our senior people in the newsroom have decades in journalism. While that kind of experience means there aren’t too many new situations we run into, it also raises a very real risk of complacency, of not seeing how things can be improved and changed to better serve our readers. Having people from outside journalism give us their thoughts on a regular basis helps, especially after they build enough familiarity to understand how we make some decisions but haven’t had time to get into ruts.
Last week we had our first guest, the chair of the Eau Claire County Republican Party. It was a good conversation focused on how county parties operate, how they differ from the national-level activities people are more familiar with, and what he would like to see happen in the coming years. We’ve also reached out to the county’s Democratic Party chair in hopes of a similar discussion, and there are plans to invite others from various positions around the Chippewa Valley in the future.
The board’s discussions are, unless mutually agreed otherwise, off the record. That’s very different from our usual practice and the community deserves an explanation for why that’s the case. One of the big reasons is to ensure that the people on the board or meeting with it can speak without having to worry about how their comments or suggestions will reflect on their employers or others with whom they’re connected.
While we have used those discussions as springboards for stories that later appeared in the paper, those are assigned by editors and the reporters are separated from the original discussions. That barrier is important, allowing us to disentangle board discussions from the reporting.
It’s also important to note that this is not an editorial board. Members are not involved in the Leader-Telegram’s opinions page, though a couple have submitted letters to the editor. The reason for that is simple. We know our editorials will occasionally step on toes. That shouldn’t be the goal of an editorial, but there are times when it is necessary to take a position that will inevitably bruise feelings.
That requirement comes with the potential for a backlash from those who feel the editorial was in the wrong, and there are times that backlash can be remarkably vituperative. Our senior editors know that and accept it as part of the job they choose to do. It would not be fair to subject a board whose purpose is to help us improve the newspaper to those same barbs. The saying “no good deed goes unpunished” may be familiar, but we try to keep it from being accurate with regards to our community board members.
Our goal with the board remains the same as it was when the idea was first discussed last year. It’s a way for us to better understand the community and, by doing so, better serve the Chippewa Valley. It can help us become a better newspaper. We’re proud of the work we do, and we believe we do it well. But we also have to keep that belief from becoming complacency, and the board helps us do that.
With the board now established and familiar with the basic approach we use for meetings, we’d like to bring on some new members. Meetings are the in the evening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. They’re virtual for now, but we hope they can shift to in-person later this year as the pandemic ebbs. If you’re interested, please send an email introducing yourself to matt.milner@ecpc.com.
If you can debate without arguing and listen to views that may be very different from your own without becoming frustrated, we’d like to hear from you.
Let’s see how we can become better together.