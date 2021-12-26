The anniversary passed on Saturday with little notice. Born in the sound and fury of World War I, the Soviet Union slipped quietly into history 30 years ago.
On Dec. 25, 1991, the hammer and sickle flag was lowered from the Kremlin, replaced by the Russian tricolor. The nation that proclaimed the historical inevitability of its triumph lasted 74 years — less than a human lifetime.
Those who remember Mikhail Gorbachev’s speech and resignation earlier in the day, stunned by the realization that the Soviet Union was gone, are at least middle aged today. Generations have come that have no memory of the Cold War or the danger the USSR once posed.
While the fact the children born in the years since are unfamiliar with the tensions of the Cold War should be celebrated, we must also strive to ensure they, and we, remember hard-won lessons from those years.
The confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union shaped the latter half of the 20th century far more than any other factor. Nations weren’t given the option of standing apart. Virtually everyone had to pick a side. The lines in Europe mirrored the fronts at the end of World War II. The Cold War turned hot in Asia more often than any other region.
At its base, the clash was between two essentially expansionist ideologies. The west was led by the American belief that personal rights and individual freedom must be granted to all people. The Soviets were driven by faith in Karl Marx’s dialectic vision of historical inevitability. As the conflict evolved, both strayed from their ideals.
Saying that is not, however, the same as saying there is a moral equivalency between the visions and how the superpowers pursued them. For all our flaws, the ideals of universal liberty and freedom continue to hold tremendous power in the United States. They continue to be goals toward which we work. We may not complete the work, as previous generations did not, but we are not permitted to set it aside.
Why? Because we understand there is nothing inevitable about freedom. There is nothing in history or humanity that guarantees hard-won rights will be preserved unless they are defended. The arrogance of inevitability may creep in on occasion, but it is usually short-lived.
The stunning thing about the Cold War is how, for all its potential for cataclysm, it ended on a cold Moscow night without so much as a shot. Given its blood-drenched history, displayed in the summer of 1968 in Prague and November 1956 in Budapest, among other times, few would have expected the end to come with the stroke of a pen rather than the press of a nuclear button.
Gorbachev, the final Soviet leader, was deeply flawed. But his decision to reject the use of violence to bind up his crumbling empire stands almost alone in history. In his memoirs, Gorbachev said he knew what repression would mean, that the price in blood would have been high. “I couldn’t do that: I would have stopped being myself,” he wrote.
The decades since have found the United States sliding into deeper divisions than we ever had during the Cold War. And today we face our own questions about the future of American ideals. Will we hold to them, understanding that a nation bound by force is not a nation of freedom? Or will we continue our slide until the divisions become unbridgeable?
No question before us as 2022 arrives is more important. We stand today at a different crossroads than the one we saw three decades ago. Then, we could do little but watch as history unfolded. Today, the world can do little but watch as we unfold the next chapter.
No outcome, for good or ill, is inevitable. We shape it with our own decisions, our own actions.
Which path? Which direction will we take our nation, and much of the world, in this new year?
May we have the clarity of vision to make the right choice, even if it is difficult.