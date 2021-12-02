Thursday’s story on Larry Everson should remind readers that the single biggest hurdle stopping people from giving back to the community is themselves.
On the surface, Larry had disadvantages that are more than most of us have ever dealt with. He was a man with some developmental difficulties. He was shy. He was, in short, exactly the kind of person who gets ignored by most of us as we go about our daily lives.
When a couple of people from his church took the time to ask what he liked, Larry opened up. He liked his bike and riding around. That simple enjoyment evolved into a way for Larry to help scores of people. He began having people donate to Feed My People Food Pantry based on his biking mileage. Over the years he racked up some 75,000 miles.
Larry was 55 at the time he started that project. Biking for Bread wound up being his legacy. Church members backed his work. It even brought Larry out of his shell, as he started finding the ability to approach strangers to make a pitch for the fundraiser.
John Price, one of Larry’s pallbearers earlier this week, said the passion was obvious. Larry would “talk to anybody about donating money.” Those 75,000 miles translated to about $30,000.
Passion brought Larry a place in the community that was far more important than what anyone might have expected. It made sure people had food to eat. It brought an infectious enthusiasm out in him. And, even after health concerns led him to stop biking, a legacy ride organized by supporters brought in another $12,000.
Many of those who gathered to remember Larry this week rode with him. Far fewer managed to keep pace. Randy Lundblad said those who joined Larry never had to slow down for him to keep up, but he often did for them.
Larry’s death at age 75 marks the end of a remarkable story. It also poses a challenge for the community.
The first question is simple: What’s your excuse? Larry’s work wasn’t something that was imposed on him or a challenge he endured. He took one of his favorite activities and made it work for himself and others. Charitable work doesn’t have to feel like work, after all.
The other lesson is that it’s never too late. Larry was well into middle age when he started riding for Feed My People. Not everyone can dedicate the kind of time he did to helping others, but there are few of us indeed who have no spare time that couldn’t be put to use. Each of us can make a difference with whatever time we have left in our lives.
Most of the people we feature with our Life Story series are those who gained attention through more conventional means. They’re politicians or business leaders, the kind of people you’d expect to make a mark because of their jobs.
It was our genuine pleasure to be able to put a spotlight on someone whose life and work were unusual. And we can’t help but think that Larry was, despite his lack of elected office or high profile in business, indeed a community leader. There’s a place for people who simply lead by example, whose path is different from the stereotype. That’s what Larry did.
While those who love Larry will undoubtedly miss him during the holidays, there’s also a certain appropriateness to the fact he received one last moment in the spotlight during what is often called “the giving season.” This is a time when many of us actively seek ways to help others, to give something back to our home communities.
For Larry, that season was neverending. There’s no reason we have to confine our efforts to a couple months per year, either. Generosity is not limited by the calendar, after all.
If that’s the lesson people wind up taking away from Larry Everson’s life, it’s a good one. It’s a valuable one. But it becomes that only if we put the lesson into action, whenever that may be done.