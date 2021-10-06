We’ve written here several times over the past year about our concerns focused on the national power grid. The problems are well known, and they’re likely to be exacerbated as more people look at ways to shift away from fossil fuels in the coming years.
We’ve also written about the rise in electrical vehicles and how the use of renewable power sources should be a bipartisan issue. There’s common ground to be had, with the subject capable of both environmental gains and new job creation. A recent article suggested a way that elected officials might use that common ground to change policy.
Electrical vehicles are, generally speaking, new. Sure, you can buy them used, but the vehicles themselves generally don’t yet qualify for classic car status. But let’s project out a bit. If growth in electrical vehicles continues as anticipated, the growth of charging stations will take place alongside the sales. Since businesses go where the money is, there will likely be a shift from gas stations to charging stations.
While there will quite likely be an intermediate stage, where stations may well offer both, it’s probable that at some point the gas side of the equation will cease to be a primary focus and fade. The situation in such a scenario isn’t so very different from the parallel existence of telegraph and telephone lines, with the latter eventually emerging as the dominant technology, or the elimination of the need for operators to place calls.
What, then, of the classic cars of today? What of those currently on the road in daily use?
Some collectors are already moving to get ahead of the shift, converting their classic vehicles from gas engines to electric. It’s not so widespread that you’ll likely find a converted car at every show, but it’s happening often enough that the practice has begun turning some heads.
For now, the process is expensive. It’s still a niche market, so that’s expected. Is it really so much of a stretch, though, to see the market for such conversions growing significantly in the coming years? We don’t think so.
And that’s where the common ground policy comes in. It would be senseless to eventually scrap millions of vehicles when the ability to change their power source already exists. Aside from the utter lack of need to do so, the inevitable sending of at least some of the components to landfills raises environmental concerns of its own.
Growth in the conversion market would likely bring down prices, but would it be enough to make it truly affordable? That’s hard to say definitively. But policy can help. Incentives along the lines of those offered for purchase of new electrical vehicles might well make sense for conversions.
Such steps would encourage the kind of green technology growth favored by those who see the environment as the major pressing issue of the day. It would give a boost to the businesses that do conversions, and possibly encourage formation of new businesses to pursue the growing trend. That should appeal to those whose focus is on supporting business.
Any such steps toward such action probably need to be taken sooner rather than later. While the Wisconsin Legislature is out, the initial discussions and outlines need to take place outside of the session. This is a complex question, the kind that is probably best begun before the distractions of the full session’s responsibilities.
This is an area where the different sides in our government should be able to find common ground. That goes for state legislatures and Congress itself.
This isn’t a local issue, specifically. But it could become one with a little bit of a nudge. Why would the Chippewa Valley, or Wisconsin as a whole, not want to take advantage of such an opportunity?
Moments when reasonable people outside government can look at the situation and all see the opportunity to address their concerns by working in the same direction are rare. This is, potentially, one of those situations. It would be a shame to waste it.