Elections don’t really go on forever. It just seems that way sometimes.
The dust is still settling from last November’s elections, with the newly-installed legislators at the state and federal levels beginning to get their feet under them. But the next round of primaries is coming up later this month, and it’s time for voters to pay attention.
Menomonie and Fall Creek both have primaries for their school boards on Feb. 21. Wheaton, up in Chippewa County, will have a primary for the clerk’s office. The vote will also winnow the field of Wisconsin State Supreme Court candidates down to a final pair.
There’s good evidence people are already paying more attention than usual, and that’s a good thing to see. Primary elections almost always have lower turnout than any general election. That’s understandable to some degree. This isn’t for the position, after all, just a spot on the ballot. And it’s usually harder for people to get up much energy for that.
But, with Wisconsin split so narrowly in the popular vote and both major parties putting significant emphasis on the primary, officials expect higher numbers. Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire’s city clerk, said he expects 8,000-10,000 ballots.
If that happens, it would be a significant increase from what the community usually sees. How big? The low end of Koerner’s estimate represents an increase of about 14% above normal. The high end would reach just slightly less than a 43% jump.
We’re running this editorial today because this is when early voting begins in Eau Claire, including the city’s drive-thru option at the parking lot behind City Hall. Voters can park, call the clerk’s office, and have a ballot brought to them.
We’ll admit, we’re still getting used to it. The concept feels more like something you would do to grab some fast food than vote. But the origin of drive-thru voting in the COVID-19 pandemic makes sense, and it has continued to be an option for local voters.
Absentee voting, which has a somewhat longer history, is available. And there’s always voting on the day of the elections: Feb. 21.
There’s an interesting range of local contests. Both Menomonie and Fall Creek have school board races. In the former, six of the seven candidates will advance to the April election. Fall Creek will see only one of the five candidates trimmed. Three candidates are on the ballot in Wheaton; two will advance.
Not sure what precinct you’re in or where the polling place is? Go to myvote.wi.gov. The site is maintained by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It’s simple, with a “Find my polling place” option and an equally easy-to-find sample ballot specifically for your location.
Local elections may be overlooked more frequently than those for state or federal office, but that’s a mistake. Local officials have a direct and immediate impact on the lives of people in their communities in a way those higher offices do not.
It can take months or years to get anything through the Legislature, either in Madison or Washington, D.C. And, even after that legislation is signed into law, there are almost inevitably lawsuits that delay or prevent those changes from taking effect.
Local decisions don’t usually face the same challenges. While suits can and do happen (see the suit that recently led a judge to rule Eau Claire handled an annexation improperly), they’re the exception. Most local decisions proceed to come into effect swiftly, changing expectations and behaviors.
The potential for local officials to swiftly change lives should not be underestimated. Neither should the need for people to take part in their election.
But at the most fundamental level, there’s another issue here that overrides the others. It’s that you can vote. You can have a voice in your government. That is the enduring gift of our nation, one that people in many other places dream of. And that’s not to be underestimated, either.
Exercise your right to vote in this primary, and again during the April elections. Speak up in a way that matters, and make sure you cast your ballot.