An eagle brought to wildlife rehabilitators in December showed some unusual habits. It wasn’t cautious around handlers from the start. When a rehabilitator held out a water bowl, the eagle drank from it. The handler held out a hood, used to keep raptors from getting too stressed when they’re handled, and the eagle put its head in willingly.

None of that is normal. Eagles don’t usually care to be close to humans. Just ask anyone who has tried to get good photos of one in the wild. They don’t generally know what water bowls are unless they’ve been exposed to them before. And they certainly don’t wear hoods naturally.