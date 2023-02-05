An eagle brought to wildlife rehabilitators in December showed some unusual habits. It wasn’t cautious around handlers from the start. When a rehabilitator held out a water bowl, the eagle drank from it. The handler held out a hood, used to keep raptors from getting too stressed when they’re handled, and the eagle put its head in willingly.
None of that is normal. Eagles don’t usually care to be close to humans. Just ask anyone who has tried to get good photos of one in the wild. They don’t generally know what water bowls are unless they’ve been exposed to them before. And they certainly don’t wear hoods naturally.
The center in Rogers County, Wisconsin, identified the bird as having previously spent time at the center for a broken wing. The reason for the unusual behavior is that it knew the routine.
This time it wasn’t a broken wing. Rehabilitators said it looked like the bald eagle had been in a fight with another one. It had injuries consistent with such a fight. Those could have healed. But the lethal level of lead in the eagle’s blood proved beyond help.
Rehabilitators think the lead came from the eagle’s dining habits.
Bald eagles are not picky. A hunter’s gut pile doesn’t look appetizing to us, but it’s a buffet for an eagle. Unfortunately, such a pile can also include lead shot.
They also eat fish routinely. That means they sometimes encounter lead sinkers or similar items while they’re eating. And, when they do, they’re not going to eat around those items. Birds aren’t the only animals affected by such encounters with lead, but they are one of the more common groups that show up on rehabilitators’ doorsteps.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a single lead split shot is enough to kill a 12-pound loon. And it’s easy enough for a loon to ingest such shot. Let’s say the line gets tangled and breaks, or the shot falls off while casting. It sinks, and a loon that gathers some small stones for digestion can easily pick it up.
It’s less common for such things to affect people directly, but it does happen. People can inadvertently consume lead from shot if game isn’t cleaned well. It’s not always visible, either, warns the Wisconsin DNR.
In fact, the department says hunters should consider “alternative expanding non-lead ammunition such as copper or other high weight-retention bullets, such as bonded bullets.” It also points to using non-lead alternatives in fishing gear as a way to avoid lead contamination.
The concerns aren’t new. Federal law already prohibits use of lead shot when hunting waterfowl. Since that ban came into place lead levels in waterways and waterfowl have dropped significantly. Other hunting targets are increasingly subject to similar bans, steps that are being resisted by some hunters and organizations.
While lead shot is undeniably more dense than other materials, alternatives are available. We think there’s a good case to be made for hunters and anglers to use them. Steel shot is harder. It penetrates more easily. And it produces a tighter pattern. Sinkers on fishing line may not be as heavy if they’re not lead, but they’re still more dense than water.
This isn’t a fight between conservationists and those who hunt or fish. Not really. Those involved in hunting and fishing have long been some of the staunchest supporters of protecting wildlife habitat. They understand that, simply put, animals that don’t have a place to live are animals they can’t hunt.
Many also understand that such a transition away from lead is, in all likelihood, inevitable. Lead has been known to be a health risk for generations. When the scope of leaded gasoline’s effects became clear, it was phased out. What is less remembered is that the step was taken only after significant resistance. It may take time, but changes to protect people and the environment usually come to pass.
This is the kind of area on which there should be common ground across parties and ideologies. A move away from lead isn’t a call to end hunting or fishing. That’s several steps too far. But it can make those activities safer for everyone. That’s something worth pursuing.