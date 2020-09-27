Most of the talk about vaccines these days is focused on the testing for one that will help beat back the COVID pandemic. But there’s another one that’s already out that people need to have this fall. Please get a flu shot.
Health officials are stressing the need for the shot more this year than most. It’s not hard to understand why. Many COVID and flu symptoms mirror each other. It’s not immediately obvious which you may have. Early treatment is important, and anything that helps your doctor identify which illness you most likely have is going to help.
It’s true that the vaccine won’t always keep you from getting the flu. But it does mean you’re less likely to fall seriously ill. That’s particularly important for people with health conditions that place them at higher risk of complications.
The list of risk factors is similar to the one for COVID. That’s not a surprise given that both are primarily respiratory illnesses. People with asthma, heart disease, or diabetes are at an elevated risk of complications. So are the very young and the very old. Chronic conditions, including kidney disease, can pose a risk as well.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends the flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. Specialized variants do exist, including shots approved specifically for people age 65 and older. The CDC “does not recommend one flu vaccine over another,” according to its website, but strongly encourages vaccination.
Since it takes about two weeks for the body to produce enough antibodies for protection, the CDC emphasizes the need to get the flu shot before flu season begins. While the CDC cautions that vaccination in July or August may leave people with weaker protection at the end of flu season, its recommendation is for everyone to be vaccinated “by the end of October.”
Flu season is just getting started. The federal government’s tracking shows low levels of the flu for most of the country. Only a couple areas have moderate spread of the flu right now. That will change. We don’t know exactly when or how bad this year’s flu season will be, but it will inevitably arrive.
Bad flu seasons can strain hospital resources. The situation now, with the ongoing COVID pandemic, means those resources are already under stress in many places. We’ve already seen that there is a clear correlation between the fatality rate for COVID and how many patients hospitals must contend with. Keeping flu numbers down is essential, and the flu shot is the best way to do it.
The flu shot is widely available and more accessible than ever. It’s covered by insurance. We get that people don’t like needles, but the discomfort of having the flu is a lot worse than the discomfort of getting a quick shot.
We can give you plenty of reasons for getting a flu shot that have to do with protecting yourself and others. We can tell you getting a shot means you’re less likely to miss work or school. We can tell you the facts, figures and statistics.
But you know what? Probably the best single argument comes down to this: The flu makes you feel lousy. It will lay you out for a few days. It’s absolutely miserable.
Make the time this fall. Get your shot.