When the federal government decides to fast-track a medication for approval, it should raise eyebrows. That’s a rare step. While it can be done safely, as exhibited by the production of COVID vaccines, it’s not surprising that people worry about corners being cut.
Earlier this week Emergent BioSolutions said the Food and Drug Administration was moving to fast-track an over-the-counter naloxone spray. The drug, commonly known as Narcan, is a critical tool for reversing opioid overdoses.
Two generic versions of Narcan received approval earlier this year, and each works by interfering with an opioid’s ability to bind to cells. A person administered the drug in an emergency rapidly loses the opioids’ effects.
More than 100,000 Americans died due to opioid overdoses last year. This year’s numbers don’t look much better. Narcan’s ease of use, combined with the immediate effects, makes it literally a lifesaving measure when someone overdoses.
Wisconsin is hardly immune to deaths from opioid addiction. In June 2021 our sister paper in Ashland wrote a remarkable feature on the community’s response to a wave of deaths. Health officials urged people who knew users to have Narcan on hand “no questions asked.”
Early this year we urged schools in the region to stock Narcan in the wake of the death of a 13-year-old at a Connecticut school. We’re not big fans of the necessity — it’s an uncomfortable discussion when you’re talking about drug use at that age — but you have to keep people alive in order for them to learn better ways of living.
Given the drug’s track record of effectiveness and safety, this seems like a strong candidate for an expedited approval process. The FDA’s own documentation suggests it has “the potential to be safe and effective for use,” even when the person administering it is not a medical professional. If approval indeed does go through, Americans will most likely begin seeing the OTC version sometime next spring.
That raises the second part of the equation: cost. Making opioid-reversing medications available to the general public is a good step. But any effort to get the medications into the hands of people who will use it must take into account the cost. If doses are sold in the $20 range, as some are, there’s no reason for it to not be reasonably widespread. When the price edges into the $60 range, as some do, you’re going to see fewer people able to acquire it.
People can quibble all they like about whether drugs should be in our schools, our neighborhoods, or our homes. But we don’t see those arguments being a persuasive case against making Narcan and its generic equivalents widely accessible. Would opioids be so widespread in an ideal world? Of course not. But we’re not in an ideal world and there are people whose lives can be saved. Narcan availability doesn’t encourage drug use any more than mats in gym class encourages falls from equipment. But it does respond to a problem that already exists.
Nearly one million Americans have died from drug overdoses since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost three-quarters of those deaths involved opioids. The CDC identifies three waves of deaths, beginning with increased opioid prescriptions in the 1990s. The second “began in 2010, with rapid increases in overdose deaths involving heroin." The third wave is tied to synthetic opioids beginning in 2013. Currently, opioid overdoses claim about 44 people per day nationally.
While we do believe opioid addiction can be driven down, and that programs to help people recover clearly have their place, it will take time for those efforts to have an effect. Numbers like those in the previous paragraph don’t change overnight. Worthy as the work to end addiction is, we don’t believe it is morally excusable to ignore ways to save lives, and that’s what the FDA’s review offers.
Next spring could be a turning point in that fight, if OTC medications (and other companies are thought to be approaching a similar request) are approved. We’d be perfectly happy to have demand dry up as opioid addictions decrease. But, in the meantime, we want to see those lives saved.