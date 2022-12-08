When the federal government decides to fast-track a medication for approval, it should raise eyebrows. That’s a rare step. While it can be done safely, as exhibited by the production of COVID vaccines, it’s not surprising that people worry about corners being cut.

Earlier this week Emergent BioSolutions said the Food and Drug Administration was moving to fast-track an over-the-counter naloxone spray. The drug, commonly known as Narcan, is a critical tool for reversing opioid overdoses.