A proposal in the Wisconsin Legislature to increase pay for public defenders and assistant district attorneys strikes us as a necessary step to safeguard both public safety and the rights of those accused of crimes.

The plan, which was advanced Tuesday by the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, increases starting pay for the roles to $36 an hour. That’s a little less than a $9/hour raise, bumping the pay from around $57,000 annually to $75,000 per year.