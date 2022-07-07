We are, generally speaking, reluctant to attack any specific ruling from state courts. It’s easy to focus on one or two items and hold them up as why courts missed the mark. But judges make a lot more decisions than the ones that grab headlines. Inevitably, some will be mistaken.
Occasionally a decision is so monumentally flawed, so fundamentally in conflict with the public good, that it’s impossible to ignore. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on public records is one of those.
Wisconsin’s open records law has long held that those who sue to access improperly withheld records and are successful can recover attorney fees. Anyone who has ever had to hire an attorney knows they don’t work cheaply. The cost of filing a lawsuit can be substantial, and the purpose of allowing the recovery of fees was to prevent that cost from being an obstacle to the public gaining access to records officials wrongly kept hidden.
The court’s 4-3 ruling effectively ends that option, finding that attorney fees can only be recovered if a judge issues a ruling in the plaintiff’s favor. If the officials being sued release the records, even up to the moment the ruling is announced, the plaintiff bears the full burden of the costs.
The ruling creates incentive for bad actors in government to strategically withhold records. They can ignore the law, refuse to release public documents, then inflict significant financial damage against anyone who had the impudence to remind a court that public records are public. A last-minute release can be done out of pure spite, a means of enacting revenge against someone who was right all along.
The case that led to this ruling involved the City of Waukesha’s refusal to release a draft contract. The Friends of Frame Park sought a mandamus ruling, asking the court to compel release of the contract. Waukesha initially claimed the contract’s release would harm negotiations, despite it being passed between the city and the entity with which it was negotiating multiple times.
Two days after the mandamus order was sought, but before it was granted, the city handed over the draft. Friends of Frame Park sought to recover fees, since it had effectively prevailed in its action. The Court of Appeals agreed, saying the group could recover the cost of having to file the case.
But the state’s supreme court decided winning doesn’t mean winning unless a judge says so. The opinion said one side conceding isn’t enough. To prevail in court “means the party must obtain a judicially sanctioned change.”
To get to this conclusion, the court claimed that “in temporarily withholding the draft contract, the City complied with the public records law.” How? Because protecting a bargaining position outweighed the “strong public policy in favor of disclosure.”
This makes no sense. What position can a city protect after handing over the draft contract to the entity with which it is negotiating? Both sides knew the other’s position, rendering any after the fact effort at protection moot.
And that is precisely the position the city took when it released the document. It conceded “there is no longer any need to protect the City’s negotiating and bargaining position.” There was no seismic change in the two days between the suit being filed and the release. The change was the suit, creating the potential for the city to have to defend an indefensible position.
The ruling wasn’t unanimous. The dissent correctly noted that “By reinterpreting the law to reward government actors for strategically freezing out the public’s access to records, today’s decision will chill the public’s right to an open government.” It also castigated the majority for ignoring the fact Waukesha offered a “patently inapplicable” excuse to ignore the open records requirements.
It is difficult to interpret this ruling as anything other than open hostility to the very concept of public records and an invitation to governments to play games with the release of information that rightfully belongs to the people they serve.
Thus it falls to the Legislature to adjust the law accordingly, and reinforce the public’s rights. Failing to do so will effectively transform open records laws in Wisconsin from a key civic principle into words rendered entirely devoid of meaning.