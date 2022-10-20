Looking at the past couple weeks’ announcements about economic revival efforts in Eau Claire is a tale of two developments. It also answers critics’ questions about why the city is taking redevelopment at the mall seriously.

While the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority has not definitively ruled out the Mount Washington Residence as a target for its efforts, the odds seem very slim. Connie Pedersen, the authority’s acting chair, said the site offers some interesting opportunities, “but I don’t know if it’s an RDA project.”