Looking at the past couple weeks’ announcements about economic revival efforts in Eau Claire is a tale of two developments. It also answers critics’ questions about why the city is taking redevelopment at the mall seriously.
While the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority has not definitively ruled out the Mount Washington Residence as a target for its efforts, the odds seem very slim. Connie Pedersen, the authority’s acting chair, said the site offers some interesting opportunities, “but I don’t know if it’s an RDA project.”
Saying that site is considerably older than the mall is an understatement. It was built in 1937, part of the Depression-era Works Progress Administration. It originally served tuberculosis patients. After a second life as a nursing home, which closed in 2017, efforts to find new uses have faltered. It has been empty for the past five years.
When the most recent effort at revitalization began, back in late 2020, the description detailed damaged ceilings targeted by scrappers, graffiti and other challenges. The exterior remained impressive, but even the developer referred to it as “a blank canvas.”
The ongoing vacancy, concerns about the asbestos and disrepair, and high construction costs have conspired against recent efforts. And they mean getting a fourth developer since 2017 engaged is hardly a guarantee.
Contrast that with the situation at the mall. While it shows scars from shifts in the retail climate over the past couple decades, the mall is doing much better than many similar facilities in other communities. The question there isn’t how to revive an empty shell, but how to prevent it from becoming one. That’s a much easier task. The city’s interest in getting ahead of the curve with the mall is, as we’ve previously noted, a smart move.
Redevelopment is not, as some might think, merely a matter of adapting existing spaces for new uses. That is indeed a possibility for some locations, but it’s far from the only option. Eau Claire has a shining example of such alternatives. Phoenix Park is a jewel in the community. It attracts a wide range of people for recreation, exercise, or just hanging out in a hammock in warm weather.
Development of Phoenix Park and the surrounding area meant getting rid of a large number of historic buildings. It meant wiping the slate clean in a significant area, with no guarantees of success for the broader district. But, boy, did it work.
It’s notable that part of the impetus for the concerted efforts downtown in the mid-1980s, part of the same set of efforts that led to creation of Phoenix Park, was the opening of Oakwood Mall. Downtown merchants feared a repeat of what so many communities had seen: an edge-of-town mall redrawing the retail map and emptying out the traditional downtown district.
What Eau Claire achieved was something different and all too rare. The mall has been a retail hub for more than three decades. Downtown remains its own recognizable shopping district. It’s not the same as it was once upon a time, but it’s hardly the vacant shell so many cities have turned into.
While redevelopment requires certain elements, it’s not a mathematical equation or a recipe. Results aren’t guaranteed, and what seems on paper to be 2+2 can sometimes wind up being very different from four.
Successful development and redevelopment efforts require the right sites, the right people and the right time. They’re the result of numerous factors coming together, and not all of them are obvious. We didn’t hear anyone with the RDA argue Mt. Washington should be perpetually ignored. Instead, they questioned whether they were the right people for the project.
That’s why the RDA’s decision, while disappointing to those of us who would indeed like to see Mt. Washington find a new use, isn’t the wrong one. There is a right project for the site, and a right developer to go along with it. We’d very much prefer those factors come together soon, but there’s no more guarantee of that happening than there is with any such project.
For now, we’ll all have to wait. Frustrating though that is, we’re also encouraged by the other side of the redevelopment tale. By moving to examine possibilities now, there’s less chance the mall winds up in a similar situation in a decade or two. And that’s better for everyone.