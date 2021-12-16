It’s perhaps fitting that the notification about a local business’ work on tiny homes was announced in what newspaper reporters call a brief. But the idea, and the announcement’s implications, are awfully big.
No Boundaries Tiny Homes was this year’s winning business in the Idea Challenge, which is run by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. Winning meant a $5,000 prize to help support the business. Each of the five finalists received $500 and assistance with business and marketing services.
No Boundaries uses reclaimed materials to build their tiny homes. The company’s website describes it as “an environmentally-minded and unique custom tiny home builder and deconstruction company.” It’s a reflection of several trends that have emerged over the past decade or so, with tiny homes becoming a growing market and recycled materials seeing increasing use in new construction.
Co-founder Graham Barnes said the company was “extremely humbled and honored” by the recognition.
At a surface level, this is a nice moment for a local company, a bit of time in the spotlight for a business that might otherwise be overlooked. That’s not the end, though. Think for a moment about what this really means for the Chippewa Valley.
Sure, No Boundaries is using trends that emerged elsewhere to inform their business model. That’s not uncommon. In fact, some of the best-known companies use that approach as a core philosophy. Apple didn’t invent the mp3 player, after all, but it dominated the market with the iPod.
What No Boundaries does is show that it’s possible to bring national trends home and be successful in the Chippewa Valley. It’s a successful effort to tap into both a local need and big ideas.
The contest itself is revealing as well. All of the entries were either businesses open for less than a year or more established entrepreneurs who were launching new products or ventures. There were five finalists. More had entered. That suggests there is a solid undercurrent of new business ideas bubbling up in the area.
New businesses and the ideas they bring are critical to thriving economies. Established, generational businesses are important. They become part of their communities in ways newcomers simply haven’t grown into yet. But think about what a town that has only legacy businesses looks like. More often than not, they’re in decline as younger people — often those who latch on to new ideas — depart for areas where they can make new things happen.
That balance between longtime business leaders and ambitious newcomers shows the Chippewa Valley has a solid future. The past isn’t an anchor here, but a valued part of the present. The future isn’t a collection of pipe dreams, but something being created every day.
Too often we get trapped in fear of the future. We see the risks, not the benefits. We see the unknown, but ignore what might be. There’s a similar trap in history as well, when we look back and see unchanging continuity rather than the evolution businesses and communities go through.
Progress, for both businesses and communities, is a process. It is the embrace of uncertainty when a new product or company launches. It is the shift to a new focus when trends change. But above all it is the rejection of the idea that what is has always been, and will always be. When it comes to people, that’s just not the case.
So, as much as the Idea Challenge honored one winner, its very existence pays tribute to the fact this region has much to offer both now and in the future. It is a vote of confidence that the finalists will be part of that future, helping the region move forward.
As long as we understand that our communities are not finished products, that we have the responsibility to continue building for future generations, we will continue the successes we’ve seen over the past couple decades. There’s always work to be done. And, if we’re lucky, there will always be those who defy uncertainty to do it.