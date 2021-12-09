There’s a bill before the Wisconsin Legislature that sounds good on its surface, but raises some of the same concerns we had last week about the verdict against three pharmacies over filling opioid prescriptions. While we agree with the fundamental goal of the bill, it risks inserting people who are not experts into a decision that should be left up to patients and their doctors.
At issue are the criteria doctors and hospitals can use for transplants. During a hearing on the bill, Tom Kulczewski spoke about his then-infant son’s heart failure and the options he was given for treatment.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Kulczewski was told the doctors could do nothing, try a relatively safe surgery that would allow his son to live up to 10 years, or risk a more dangerous surgery that could extend his life considerably longer.
That’s a difficult enough decision for a parent to make. But Kulczewski asked about a heart transplant, which would also resolve the issue. Kulczewski said the doctor told him a transplant wasn’t an option because his son has Down syndrome.
The bill before the Legislature would block hospitals and transplant centers from using a cognitive disability as a disqualifying factor for surgery. There’s a similar push at the national level, and a number of states have passed their own versions of the law.
While few facilities admit to using that as an automatic disqualifier, about two-thirds of the respondents in a 2020 survey said such factors as intellectual disabilities would be considered as part of a larger whole.
This isn’t a simple question. It is true that organs for transplant are in short supply. It is also true that a transplant requires significant medical care for the rest of the recipient’s life. Immunosuppressant drugs are critical to preventing rejection. So the recipient must be able to take them or have a caretaker who can ensure the doses are taken. If the recipient doesn’t get the medication, the organ is rejected. That can have lethal consequences.
It is also true that doctors have to make difficult decisions about transplants based on availability. Weighing multiple factors in making those decisions is always a requirement.
But a blanket ban on transplants for people with cognitive disabilities makes us deeply uncomfortable. Such a policy comes dangerously close to simply deciding someone else’s life is not worthy of being lived. It carries dark echoes of the Nazi-era T4 program, which saw approximately 300,000 people killed because they had incurable illnesses or disabilities.
It is also worth noting that the American Society of Transplant Surgeons has released a statement against making decisions purely on the basis of disabilities:
"If the patient has cognitive, physical, or financial limitations that would preclude them from being able to adequately care for themselves, then appropriate social supports or other compensatory mechanisms which would remediate the situation should be identified. If these can be found, then the patient's candidacy for transplantation should be supported."
There is an unquestionable interest for society in preventing such a dark path from taking shape. And, most of the time, such societal interests can be appropriately addressed with new legislation.
Our hesitation comes from the reality that those in government are rarely those best positioned to make health care decisions for others. It is impossible for legislators to envision every possible permutation involved in such a complex issue as health care. Legislation is a broad instrument more often than not, a saw rather than a scalpel. If the legislature proceeds the resulting law must be specifically tailored to avoid, to the degree possible, the substitution of the state’s judgement for those of experts.
It’s worth noting that Kulczewski’s son is doing well. The riskier surgery was successful. Kulczewski stressed that he isn’t angry with the surgeon who, he pointed out, did save his son’s life.
There aren’t easy answers here. But, provided the legislation bars only using cognitive abilities as the sole determining factor in transplant decisions, it’s probably the right move.