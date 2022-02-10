News this week that a large percentage of the new SpaceX satellites will fail to reach orbit, eventually burning up in Earth’s atmosphere, surely wasn’t what mogul Elon Musk wanted to hear. It should raise concerns for others as well.
The 49 satellites were launched last week. Nine might wind up where they belong. The cause wasn’t human error or anything launch officials could reasonably have foreseen. It was, in essence, a belch from the sun.
The sun has massively powerful magnetic fields, which are always in flux. Every now and then those fluctuations can involve the release of plasma and material from the sun’s corona. Those events, called coronal mass ejections, can have consequences on Earth. Minor ones can lead to the Northern Lights creeping a bit further south than normal. Major ones could threaten the planet’s electrical grids.
Those demonstrations that space isn’t empty are the basic issue with the satellites launched by SpaceX. The increase in particles streaming toward Earth meant the satellites required more energy than anticipated to reach orbit. They hit headwinds, if you will.
None of the satellites are expected to be problematic with their returns. They only weigh 575 pounds or so, and aren’t dense enough to survive reentry. There might be a few more shooting stars than normal, but there’s no risk.
But how willing are we to bet that will always be the case? With SpaceX at 2,000 satellites and counting, a similar London-based company running its own constellation of internet satellites, and Amazon preparing for launches this year, it’s about to get a lot more crowded. It is likely only a matter of time until such exponential growth leads to problems.
Astronomers, as we’ve noted previously, are already dealing with these issues. Earth-based cameras are contending with bright streaks cruising through carefully calibrated images as the new satellites pass through the field in view. And any collision could conceivably start a domino effect, since it would generate hundreds or thousands of new pieces of debris.
This isn’t just about Wisconsin residents being able to enjoy the night sky. Remember the pilot program involving some Eau Claire County residents receiving internet through SpaceX satellites? There’s every reason to think programs like that will expand to cover areas that don’t have access to the internet otherwise. As they do, they will become increasingly important links in our economy and our infrastructure.
Then there are the increasingly plausible plans for putting a hotel in orbit. If you think relying on GPS is important when it’s a matter of your phone directing you to something on Earth, think what communications mean for something like that.
All of this helps explain why the International Astronomical Union has formed a new center to advocate for dark skies. Here’s part of that announcement:
“The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is deeply concerned about the increasing number of launched and planned satellite constellations in mainly low Earth orbits. The IAU embraces the principle of a dark and radio-quiet sky, not only as essential to advancing our understanding of the Universe of which we are a part, but also for the cultural heritage of all humanity and for the protection of nocturnal wildlife.”
There’s no question of being able to put the genie back in the bottle. Once the decision was made to rely on private companies for space flights, it was inevitable that some would develop additional uses and plans. That’s what private companies do, and that’s why we see more eyeing orbit as a business option. It’s also why the cost of putting objects in orbit has plummeted from a 1981 peak of $85,216 per kilogram to less than $1,000 per kilogram in 2020.
We’re seeing the start of a new era, and it’s exciting. But it’s also in need of some guardrails at the moment. Decisions we make today will have effects for a very long time, and keeping the potential of space-based opportunities alive means making good choices now.
We, as a society and a species, must choose wisely.