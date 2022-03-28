What a month for the region’s collegiate athletes. First, UW-Eau Claire’s track and field team emerged from the indoor national meet as co-champions, with several individuals coming away with All-American honors. Then, over the weekend, UW-Stout’s Mikala Bugge brought home a gymnastics national championship in the vault.
This wasn’t the first title for either program. The Blugolds won in 2015 and 2016, while Stout gymnasts had topped the podium seven previous times. And, with freshman Effie Ferguson coming in second on the balance beam, it may not be long before the Blue Devils can count another champion.
And it’s worth noting Stout came away from the track meet with a winner as well. Kevin Ruechel took the top spot in shot put, his second championship.
Neither of the sports involved in this month’s titles have quite the profile of the month’s other big collegiate sporting event, which culminates with the upcoming Final Four. But that doesn’t make the titles claimed by local athletes any less sweet. They accomplished something remarkable, putting in uncounted hours of effort to be able to call themselves champions.
This is certainly a different subject than what we’ve editorialized on over the past week or two. There has been a lot of heavy news, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, domestic political bickering and a threat levied last week against the local school board. Those are, of course, serious issues and we don’t regret addressing them in the least.
But moments like what we’re celebrating today are why we are so reluctant to say there’s no real value to sports. No, competitions are not generally life-or-death events. They do provide the opportunity for relief from those weightier issues, though.
More than that, sports can be common ground for those who have little else in common. Need an example? Take a look at the celebrations that followed the Bucks’ NBA title last year. Does anyone want to seriously claim that ever one of the tens of thousands of revelers who lined the Deer District were all of one mind on any issue other than the Bucks?
Sports are not a panacea, and we’ll never claim otherwise. But our society needs opportunities like this to remind ourselves that there is common ground. It’s too easy to be continually caught in the divisions of the day. And, when that happens, we can easily lose sight of the reality that there’s more to life than those arguments. Sometimes we just need to take a couple steps back.
That’s what sports offers. Not a fix, but the opportunity to focus on something else for a moment. It’s a chance to set aside the conflicts that seemingly proliferate through our society and take in something different. It’s an opportunity to recalibrate ourselves for just a moment.
This is different from the values we often hear about when people defend sports. We all know the basic talking points. How sports can build character, teach teamwork and help children learn to deal with both disappointment and triumph. That’s all true, to some extent. But people spend far less time looking at the effect of sports on society itself, and there’s value to be found there as well.
The recent titles herald a change in the seasons, both figuratively and literally. The indoor events that have been the norm over the past several months are being supplanted by outdoor activities again. (Though we’d really like to know who invited winter back for the late cameo on this week’s schedule.) Soon enough we’ll be seeing teams working out on area diamonds and things will start to look more like summer.
There’s a lesson there, too. No matter how bitter the squabbling is, no matter how hard the game is played, there’s always something else on the horizon. We can’t control whether it’s welcome, but we can always control how we adapt.
And we can be better than we were yesterday.
No one said that’s going to be easy. But neither is winning a national title. And just look what some of our area athletes have done over the past couple weeks.