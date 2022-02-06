The world was a very different place 70 years ago. The Cold War, gone now for 30 years, was new. The rubble left from World War II was still being scraped from the ruins. One of the few things that remain is that Elizabeth II still sits on the throne in the United Kingdom.
The reign of Britain’s longest ruling monarch now stretches seven decades. At 95, the queen is clearly in the twilight of her rule. But a weekend move as the U.K. begins celebrations of her platinum jubilee illustrates how she remains a canny political operator.
Her son and heir, Prince Charles, married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. At the time the British public largely blamed the couple for the failure of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana. The palace initially left Camilla’s eventual status open, suggesting she would not become queen when Charles ascends the throne.
But on Sunday the queen announced it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would be known as “Queen Consort” upon Charles’ elevation. The palace spent almost 17 years waiting for the right moment, a point when most opposition would have worn away and the nation’s celebratory mood would smooth the way for such an announcement.
By doing so, the queen also left no doubt that Charles will inherit the throne, despite speculation over the years it might pass to Prince William instead. Two long-running rumors put to rest, largely by simply waiting for the right time to give a quiet word.
And American politicians think they play the long game well?
Stability is a rare thing in government. Democracies depend on the eventual changes wrought by voters. Dictatorships and juntas are, by their very definitions, susceptible to destabilizing dissent. While their strongmen might project an image that says otherwise, more than a fair share of those who choose such a path die violent deaths that plunge their nations into chaos.
Contrast that for a moment with Elizabeth II’s reign. When she was crowned, she ruled over the twilight of an empire. Imperial Britain is no more but, remarkably, that end came largely without violence. Even now-independent nations that departed generally view her favorably, and there can be little doubt that the queen’s personal leadership has kept many within the Commonwealth.
The stability to which the queen has contributed has made the world safer and given the United States a steadfast partner in defending the very concept of democracy. The queen has not, as a rule, taken to the fields of political combat. But that has not prevented her from a critical behind-the-scenes role that has aided immeasurably in promoting peace.
It really shouldn’t be all that surprising. It’s easy to forget Elizabeth II served as a military mechanic in World War II. Her first prime minister was the irascible and inimitable Winston Churchill. Now, 13 prime ministers later, she remains firmly at the reins.
Few people can be truly said to embody any significant fraction of history. And it seems likely the queen would deny doing so. Britain’s history stretches far longer than her reign, after all. But concluding that her time as queen will be remembered as a second Elizabethan era, one that surpasses that of her namesake predecessor is hardly indefensible.
While the coming celebrations are indeed about Britain, it’s not unreasonable to think people in the United States should also note the queen’s long reign and the stabilizing effect she has had on her nation — and our world.
When an ally of our nation reaches such a milestone, it’s only right that we note it and realize the remarkable times the queen has guided her nation through. We have no such title as hers, of course, nor the trappings of hereditary nobility. That was decided close to 250 years ago, during one of the few true conflicts we had with her country.
But, since it is eminently in our interests to see our closest ally strong, we can only hope her successors in decades to come prove to be a fraction as capable and canny as Elizabeth II.