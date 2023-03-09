The good news, as far as we’re concerned, is that this past week’s calls about an active shooter at Chippewa Falls High School were false. The bad news is that someone thought this were a good idea.

Police say a juvenile made a total of six 911 calls that reported false activity, including one that claimed there was an active shooter at the high school. Police apparently spoke with the child’s parents, who they described as being “very concerned and upset.” The child’s age hasn’t been released, but officials said it was low enough the child will not be charged.