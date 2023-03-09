The good news, as far as we’re concerned, is that this past week’s calls about an active shooter at Chippewa Falls High School were false. The bad news is that someone thought this were a good idea.
Police say a juvenile made a total of six 911 calls that reported false activity, including one that claimed there was an active shooter at the high school. Police apparently spoke with the child’s parents, who they described as being “very concerned and upset.” The child’s age hasn’t been released, but officials said it was low enough the child will not be charged.
Concerning as such actions may be, the parents’ reaction, as reported by police, suggests this child isn’t the likes of the student accused in a school shooting in Michigan, whose parents left him to his own devices even as his behavior escalated. That is significant. Parental correction is essential, especially in a case involving a young juvenile. And the police comments suggest this child is getting a clear and consistent message that such behavior is beyond the pale.
To a degree, we get it. Children do stupefyingly dumb things on occasion. There are few people indeed who can look back on their own childhood and not cringe at some of their behavior. Juveniles imitate behavior, especially at a young age. That includes bad behavior.
There is no publicly-known evidence to suggest this incident was more than a bad decision. If such evidence emerges, authorities need to follow up on it. But, to this point, we’re not aware of any.
This isn’t the first false report or threat in the current academic year, either. In September, a social media post included a bomb threat apparently made by a UW-Eau Claire student. Authorities said that post was made on a dare. We’ll concede that peer pressure is a powerful force for students, but “John Doe dared me to” is hardly a sufficient defense to committing a criminal act.
As we noted last year when we ran the series on school safety, which was produced by our parent company, Adams Publishing Group, hard numbers on such events are difficult to establish. Different groups use different standards for defining school shootings. Some are fairly reasonable, assessments with which it is difficult to disagree. Others are so broad that they’re functionally useless.
Nonetheless, it is clear school shootings are common enough events that they have penetrated society’s awareness. That includes very young children. It’s an unfortunate testament to America’s failure to find a coherent way to address and prevent these events.
That’s why we believe every school needs to be prepared for violence. Mass casualty events are indeed rare, but there is a world of difference between rare and nonexistent. The same can be said of incidents that kill or wound only a couple people.
Schools at every level need to be able to respond to such events, and that means planning. Schools need to prepare, with clear communication on what expectations and roles are. They also need to have plans in place for clear and quick communication with parents and the broader community in the event of a tragedy.
Our sincere hope, one we believe is so widely shared as to be almost universal, is that the planning and preparations for school shooters are never needed in our region. We’d like nothing more than for those plans to gather dust on a shelf, unchecked for uncounted years because they aren’t needed. But we’re not there today.
No one can prevent a child from making major mistakes. And, often enough, they’re how we learn and grow. But we hope the message to the child involved in this situation sticks and that it’s the last such incident from the child or their peers.