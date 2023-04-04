Earlier this week the Associated Press sent a story to member newspapers that contained a surprising statistic: an estimated 10,000 American soldiers are both in the Army and are obese.
Obesity isn’t something often associated with the military. The physical demands most people think of are enough to keep it at bay, but the image many have of military life is a fraction of the reality. Plenty of movies and television shows have depicted basic training or combat. Far fewer show the life of someone in logistics whose duties are primarily in an office.
It’s not just the Army facing this challenge. The Navy and Marines saw marked increases as well. The article didn’t mention the Air Force, but it would be surprising if it was an exception.
For years, most of the concern about obesity and the military has focused on recruiting, and for good reason. When the Army missed its recruiting target in Fiscal 2022, much of the blame was placed on the fact 1 in 10 potential recruits is disqualified due to being overweight. It’s a situation Stephen Cheney, a retired Marine Corps brigadier general, called “a dramatic national security problem.”
We’re not sure whether that’s overstating the case, but obesity is definitely a national challenge. It’s not improving, either. At the turn of the century the overall obesity rate for the U.S. was 30.5%. Fast forward a couple decades, and it rose to 41.9%.
Those extra pounds come with extra costs. Obesity-related medical spending has reached an estimated $173 billion annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The specifics of those figures can be debated. Most calculations use the Body Mass Index (BMI) to figure obesity rates. That’s not always a good measure, though, since it doesn’t account for differences in things like muscle versus fat. The best example of that might be Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s about six-foot-two and somewhere in the neighborhood of 260 pounds.
Based on the measurements, Schwarzenegger’s BMI is approximately 33.4. That’s obese. Anyone want to say that to his face?
Those flaws in the common measurements don’t let Americans off the hook, though. There are clearly more people overweight and obese than there were in prior decades. We’re a more sedentary society.
That’s particularly the case as we emerge from the COVID pandemic. Closures of gyms came early, and some people simply never returned. A national survey from 2022 indicated about half of respondents said they gained weight during the pandemic. Childhood obesity spiked as well. And, given those factors, we really shouldn’t be surprised at the military facing the same challenge. It’s a reflection of our society.
The changing seasons in Wisconsin offer us an opportunity to change our habits, though. It’s easier to exercise, even if it’s just taking a walk, when you don’t have to put on a half-dozen layers to stay warm. Spring entices people to spend more time outdoors, and that makes it easier to stay moving.
While genetics and jobs play their roles in how much any individual weighs, the fundamental equation remains the same. If you take more calories in than you burn, you’re going to put on weight. Staying active and eating well reduces that likelihood.
Obesity isn’t a simple challenge, and we can’t afford to treat it like one as a society. But bringing down the numbers is important for a host of reasons. And there aren’t many better ways to do so than heading outdoors as the weather warms.