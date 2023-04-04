Earlier this week the Associated Press sent a story to member newspapers that contained a surprising statistic: an estimated 10,000 American soldiers are both in the Army and are obese.

Obesity isn’t something often associated with the military. The physical demands most people think of are enough to keep it at bay, but the image many have of military life is a fraction of the reality. Plenty of movies and television shows have depicted basic training or combat. Far fewer show the life of someone in logistics whose duties are primarily in an office.