We know this is a little outside what we usually focus on for editorials. Most are local issues, state at the highest. But there’s an international issue we believe is worth talking about for a minute.
The American and Russian ambassadors had been recalled from their embassies for about three months, and in the wake of the summit between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, they’ve been returned to their duties. It’s the right move, regardless of how you view U.S.-Russian relations.
Ambassadors are more than a nation’s formal presence in another country. They serve as symbols of the hope of cooperation rather than conflict. When ambassadors are not present, but the embassy remains in place, it’s a sign of a relationship gone wrong. When even the embassy shuts down, things are perhaps irretrievably broken.
But ambassadors also serve a less visible role. They’re often the conduits for unofficial communications, messages a government needs to send but cannot, for whatever reason, do through the normal channels. The best-known example today may well be when Bobby Kennedy, brother of President John F. Kennedy and the nation’s attorney general, held back channel meetings with the Soviet ambassador during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The returns of the American ambassador to Moscow and the Russian ambassador to Washington are not panaceas for the differences that divide our nations. Russia remains indisputably in the hands of an anti-democratic strongman who shelters cyber criminals and has a penchant for using nefarious means to eliminate critics who have sought shelter in other nations. There’s also reason to question Biden’s statement that Russia is a “great power” given its heavy economic dependence on oil and gas prices.
But that’s not really the point. Having an ambassador present is a statement of intent, a declaration that the nations involved would prefer diplomacy to overt conflict. And the United States has long made use of ambassadorial posts for precisely those reasons.
Our nation maintained an ambassador in Moscow through the most frigid periods of the Cold War. More recently, Ambassador Terry Branstad remained in Beijing even as the rhetoric between President Donald Trump’s administration and the Chinese government hit rock bottom. When you look at the list of locations in which the U.S. makes no attempt at a diplomatic presence, you see states like Iran and North Korea: nations that do not disguise their ambitions to destabilize their regions, nor hide their contempt for the norms of diplomacy.
There are, indisputably, issues on which the U.S. and Russia need to work together on. The two nations hold what remain by far the biggest stockpiles of nuclear weapons. Either is entirely capable of annihilating the planet, even if the chances of such an act have faded markedly since the Cold War.
Russia continues to pressure its neighbors in ways the United States must send a clear message is unacceptable. In the north that includes NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. To the south lies Ukraine, where the situation remains dangerous years after the Kremlin’s unilateral annexation of the Crimea and a Russian-supported insurrection in the eastern part of the country.
Why, though, is this worth commenting on in northwestern Wisconsin? Why should people in Eau Claire, Menomonie or Chippewa Falls care about these events? An exchange of ambassadors does not affect our day-to-day lives here. It does not have a visible effect on how we conduct ourselves.
While the immediate effects are indeed limited, the reality is that what our nation does in our names eventually has repercussions for each of us. The roots of major events are found in minor actions, an encounter here, a missed opportunity there. It’s hard to see at the time where any given act will lead.
For that reason, the fact our country is attempting to restore a more normal relationship with Russia is noteworthy. We have our doubts about whether it can be successful while Putin remains in charge. There can be little question he is less than trustworthy. But it is usually worth the effort to ensure a line of communication is open, even with one’s opponents.