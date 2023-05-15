The arrival of a new battery production facility in Chippewa Falls sounds like a good opportunity. While we’re hesitant to get too excited about plans from a foreign tech firm before they’re actually happening (see Foxconn), the project doesn’t appear to be making lavish promises.
Collaborative Engineering Services says it plans to invest $12-$15 million to remodel buildings and purchase equipment. The goal is to have a site capable of repurposing batteries of all sizes. The company told the Leader-Telegram they would range from small batteries used in electric bikes to bigger ones from snowmobiles and larger vehicles.
The need is real. There have been indisputable strides in battery life and production in the past couple decades. But technology is still searching for the kind of breakthroughs that could revolutionize the industry. Charging times have improved, but need to be faster. This past winter saw a number of articles written about how cold weather slashed electric vehicle ranges, and that must be addressed for those vehicles to truly be competitive in northern climes.
The proposed Chippewa Falls facility won’t directly address any of that. What it will do is address precisely the kind of concern one person had when commenting on the announcement on our Facebook page.
The poster’s tone was aggressive. We certainly don’t believe humans are “really a disease to this planet.” The comment included very valid objections, though. The writer said humanity is “ripping more natural resources to make said batteries with zero recycling at the end of the batteries [sic] life.”
The components in batteries definitely have an environmental toll when they’re extracted. And, while the commenter was wrong about “zero recycling” of batteries, battery recycling isn’t particularly common. Both of those issues mean a company that can figure out ways to repurpose and reuse batteries, as is planned in Chippewa Falls, can have a significant impact on protecting natural resources.
In May 2021, Science magazine wrote about what it called “a dead battery dilemma.” When batteries reach the end of their lives, you can’t just toss them in a landfill. They can leach heavy metals and other toxic contaminants. But recycling is also tricky. “Cut too deep into a Tesla cell, or in the wrong place, and it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes,” the article said.
That reality means something along the lines of what CES plans for Chippewa Falls is badly needed. Finding ways to reuse components, or even refurbish and restore the batteries for continued use, is important. If nothing else, a company working along those lines should know how to keep contaminants from the batteries from entering the environment.
Such efforts are drawing attention from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Energy has given millions in grants to study battery recycling issues. There’s little reason to believe the industry won’t continue to develop and evolve as new discoveries are made. Not many industrial facilities can be called future-proof, but something like the Chippewa Falls plan comes pretty close.
There are some hurdles and it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise if the goal of having the facility open and running by the fall of 2024 proves overly ambitious. The co-founders plan to move to the area permanently — a good sign — but they still need the visas to do so. Other issues are sure to crop up.
Still, this strikes us as quite an opportunity for Chippewa Falls and the broader Chippewa Valley. It’s a good use of a site that isn’t producing anything at the moment. It can be hard to fill vacant industrial sites, so the opportunity to have a new company come in isn’t something to be shunned.