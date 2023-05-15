The arrival of a new battery production facility in Chippewa Falls sounds like a good opportunity. While we’re hesitant to get too excited about plans from a foreign tech firm before they’re actually happening (see Foxconn), the project doesn’t appear to be making lavish promises.

Collaborative Engineering Services says it plans to invest $12-$15 million to remodel buildings and purchase equipment. The goal is to have a site capable of repurposing batteries of all sizes. The company told the Leader-Telegram they would range from small batteries used in electric bikes to bigger ones from snowmobiles and larger vehicles.