We held off on a congratulatory editorial for the McDonell girls’ basketball team’s state title for a week because we thought it might well be a double championship season for the school. It wasn’t but both teams have a lot to be proud of.
The McDonell girls team came away with the title by beating Blair-Taylor 61-46. The Macks never trailed, but it was a close game for much of the contest. It was tied at 27 apiece early in the second half. The fact the Macks kept their composure and produced a big run to pull away is impressive, as is the fact Blair-Taylor played well in their first trip to a state title game.
The McDonell boys made it to the championship, but fell to Newman Catholic. With a final record of 29-1, there is absolutely nothing for the team to hang their heads about.
There’s a lot for the school to be proud of with the teams’ respective performances. This was the McDonell girls’ team’s third trip to state, and their first title. The McDonell boys fell just one step shy of matching the trophy. It’s a heck of a season for both teams.
It was, however, disheartening to see the response of some adults to the outcomes. It was a comparatively small handful of people who threw tantrums on social media, but they made sure they stood out.
The complaint? McDonell is a private school. To these people, that means they shouldn’t have been playing public schools in the state tournament. We saw the same thing last fall with Regis in the state football tournament and Whitehall last week when they lost to Luther North.
Is there space to criticize the WIAA for how it handles private schools? Absolutely. The fact private schools aren’t bound by geography or recruiting in the same manner as public schools can create imbalances. But using that as a way to diminish players’ accomplishments doesn’t sit well with us.
Baked in to many of the complaints is the assumption that championship performances are somehow guaranteed for private school teams. But the numbers don’t really bear that out. Need an example? Take a look at the championship game McDonell won. It’s worth noting Blair-Taylor had the better record on the season at 28-2, compared to 26-5 for McDonell.
The records show McDonell was hardly unbeatable. The players had to step up and win the title; it wasn’t handed to them.
And it’s important for everyone to remember that these are high school students we’re talking about. They’re not professional or semi-pro athletes. They’re not signing endorsement deals or cashing in on their play. While a fair number may wind up playing in college at various levels, vanishingly few will ever have a legitimate shot at turning pro. They’re playing, by and large, for love of the game.
To turn adults’ organization of the Wisconsin high school athletics conferences into a club with which to beat students for their efforts is simply wrong. And we’re seeing far too many people doing it.
We’re not sure what the solution is for organizing high school sports. There are drawbacks to every idea we’ve heard, and many have their strong points as well. But raise those arguments with the people making those decisions, not with the students who have to play under those guidelines.
As far as we’re concerned, there’s just one thing that should be directed to the students. It’s simple, just one word: Congratulations.
And if you absolutely feel the need to add anything, might we suggest something equally simple? Thanks for playing your best.