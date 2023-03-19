We held off on a congratulatory editorial for the McDonell girls’ basketball team’s state title for a week because we thought it might well be a double championship season for the school. It wasn’t but both teams have a lot to be proud of.

The McDonell girls team came away with the title by beating Blair-Taylor 61-46. The Macks never trailed, but it was a close game for much of the contest. It was tied at 27 apiece early in the second half. The fact the Macks kept their composure and produced a big run to pull away is impressive, as is the fact Blair-Taylor played well in their first trip to a state title game.