If Tuesday’s surprisingly tenacious snow showers weren’t a reminder, let this be one. Winter weather is here, and it’s about to hit with what forecasters believe will be the first major snowfall of the season.
The National Weather Service’s first estimates of what the storm could bring suggest 3-7 inches of snow for the Chippewa Valley, with less to the north. It should begin Friday afternoon and continue through Friday night.
This isn’t a surprise. The area gets about 10 inches of December snow in the average year. In fact, it should have started earlier. November averages six inches, and didn’t come anywhere close to that mark in 2021.
This isn’t something area residents haven’t dealt with before, either. Snow along the lines of what is in the forecast happens multiple times virtually every winter. But it is one of the first times this year that the snow will be enough to interfere with normal driving. And, until we get used to driving in sloppy conditions again, it’s essential that people take a little extra time.
Remember that the speed limit isn’t a requirement, and leave a bit of additional space between yourself and the vehicles in front of you. Your reaction times may be as good as ever, but your car’s probably won’t be if there’s a layer of slush under the tires. And remember that cruise control isn’t your friend in conditions like that. Keep your vehicle’s speed and power under your direct control.
After the snow falls, please make sure you take the time to shovel out your sidewalks. It’s a safety issue for you and the people in your neighborhood. No one wants to fall on an icy sidewalk, or the injuries that can come with landing awkwardly after doing so.
While this snowfall won’t be enough to bury fire hydrants, it’s a good idea to make sure they’re clear of snow if there’s one near you. The time firefighters take in an emergency digging out a snowed-in hydrant is time they can’t spend putting down the flames.
This won’t be the last time this winter that we’re dealing with substantial amounts of snow. Odds are it won’t be the largest snowfall by a fair margin. By the end of the season we’ll all be used to the steps we need to take. But we’re not there yet, and we need to keep that in mind.
Over the past decade, the average winter has brought 59 inches of snow during the winter months. By that measure, we’ll have something on the order of 50 inches to go after Friday’s storm. Even the mildest winters bring about two feet of snow to the Chippewa Valley, to say nothing of the nearly 100 inches that fell in 2018-2019. When that’s the potential, we’re hoping this winter will just be average.
The good news is that the snow won’t herald an extended deep freeze. While temperatures will dip in the wake of Friday’s storm, with Saturday not quite getting back up to freezing, early next week will feel completely different. Tuesday could even reach into the low 40s, melting a fair amount of what Friday brings. The longer-term forecasts don’t bring back truly cold temperatures until the end of the year.
There is good that comes with the snow, if you’re careful about how you respond as it falls. This is the first big opportunity to build a snowman in the yard with your kids or have a snowball fight. A good accumulation will tempt people to think about ski season and lead others to look forward to the reopening of the snowmobile trails sometime this winter. Wisconsin’s outdoor opportunities continue, even through the winter months.
Let’s just make sure we get through these first couple of snowfalls in good shape. It’s more important to get where you’re going safely than shave a minute or two off your commute. Besides, it’s far more pleasant to arrive home and be able to look out and enjoy the beauty of the falling snow with a mug of hot chocolate in hand than it is to be on the phone with your insurance agent after a crash.
Take it easy, don’t rush. And enjoy what winter brings.