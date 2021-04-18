You’ll notice something new on this page today. We’re introducing Mallard Fillmore, which will run on the editorial page each day.
There are only a handful of comic strips that run on editorial pages with any regularity. Mallard Fillmore is one. Doonesbury, which runs in our weekend comics section, is another. Both have well-earned reputations for being overtly political.
We get complaints from time to time about Doonesbury. That’s not unexpected. It’s pointed sometimes, and the writer doesn’t mind stepping on the occasional toes. We’re sure people will have a similar reaction to Mallard Fillmore.
But to forestall the inevitable question, there is indeed a reason we’re running one with the weekend comics and one on the editorial page. It comes down to contracts. The way the contract for Doonesbury is written it has to run where it is. Shifting it to the editorial page simply isn’t an option.
The folks who will probably chalk the difference up to some grand conspiracy to discriminate against one side or the other are also probably going to miss this explanation. It underscores a basic point, though: not everything a person dislikes is due to some nefarious agenda.
It’s easy to make assumptions. We all do, every day. In fact, much of what we do relies on baseline assumptions. We assume the driver in the other lane is going to stay there, rather than veering into your car. We assume traffic will stop at a red light.
We assume our keys will open the locks on our front door and start our cars. We assume our loved ones will come home safely after being away. Most of the time we’re right, and we get so used to our assumptions that we don’t even think about them most of the time.
We get into some trouble when we make assumptions about people, especially with regard to their intentions. It’s a very human trait. While we know our own motivations and objectives, and usually insist on being judged based on those factors, we rarely know the same for other people. So we assume. And we’re rarely as generous with them as with ourselves.
It’s a short leap from something we disagree with or dislike to attributing intent to the offending act. The other person must have done it specifically to cause discomfort. That’s the only reasonable explanation, right?
Wrong.
The fact is that most decisions with which we disagree are made for reasons that are, to the other person, entirely rational. We don’t run Doonesbury to anger conservatives. We didn’t pick up Mallard Fillmore to irritate liberals. We offer both because different segments of our readership enjoy them.
Newspapers are, almost by definition, generalists. We get the occasional complaint that a reader dislikes the food page, for example, or the extra comics in the weekend edition. They’re almost always framed as “I don’t need (insert example).” Perhaps not. But others do.
You can approach our website a la carte, picking and choosing what to receive on your screen. But the printed paper is a buffet. It’s created to appeal to as many readers as possible. Will you like everything in every edition? Probably not. But we hope there’s enough in it that you do like to be worth the read.
Life’s too short to just pick up your ball and go home every time things aren’t precisely how you want them to be. And, honestly, that’s an exhausting way to do things.
We hope folks like what they see when they open the paper. But if not, turn the page — there will be something different on the next one. We genuinely appreciate our readers, and we thank you for making our paper part of your lives.