With the trial of disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin now over, and trials of three others who were present when Chauvin killed George Floyd about to begin, there’s a point worth making about how the trial unfolded.
One of the images many people have from the trial is Chauvin sitting with his attorney, Eric Nelson. Nelson was the attorney most associated with Chauvin, though he was actually the second to represent him. There were at least four separate prosecutors who took part at various times during the proceedings, including pre-trial sessions. It looks like a mismatch.
Things weren’t nearly as unbalanced as they may have appeared. Chauvin’s defense was covered by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, through the association’s legal defense fund. That brought considerably more legal support to bear than what was evident on the video from the courtroom. How much isn’t entirely clear.
The association is composed of local police unions in Minnesota. Chauvin had access through his prior membership in the Minneapolis Police Federation. It maintains a 12-attorney team to help officers with their defenses. Fox News suggested Nelson had access to the full team. The Associated Press said he had access to eight members. Regardless of the precise number, it’s clear the defense wasn’t a one-man show.
What strikes us here is that Chauvin was not an officer and hadn’t been one for quite some time. He was fired in the immediate wake of George Floyd’s death. Think about it. This was a case in which an officer’s actions were so egregious he was swiftly fired. That’s rare. Multiple officers testified against him in court, including the police chief. That’s even rarer. And yet the union Chauvin was previously part of lent considerable assistance to his defense, tapping a statewide organization to help.
How can anyone trust the MPF when it speaks about trust when it helped Chauvin try to duck his responsibility for a man’s death? The “one bad apple” argument loses considerable credibility when the rest of the apples are paying for his defense.
The absurdity of the situation is reminiscent in some ways of the now-infamous “rubber rooms” in New York. Teachers awaiting the outcome of disciplinary actions were sent to locations to sit out the school day at full salary. Others deemed unfit for the classroom but untouchable for various reasons did the same. It cost New York City’s schools millions.
It’s difficult to understand how we got to this point. Unionization brought clear gains for American workers in the 20th century. But how did things go from advocating for better pay and hours to trying to protect someone like Chauvin when he was no longer a member of the union? When he was the poster boy for everything police advocates want to avoid?
When the conversations about police accountability take place, they often focus on the individual officers. That’s not unreasonable. The individual officers are the ones out on the street. They face the risks that come with the job and their conduct is the most visible to the public. Working with officers to address their actions in the field is probably the fastest way to help both the officers and the people they serve.
Accountability must also encompass reforming how the unions that represent officers operate. Many officers have extraordinary protections built into their contracts. If John Doe is accused of a crime, especially a serious one, officers will question him as soon as they can. They make the point that quick interviews ensure a suspect doesn’t have time to make up a story to fit the evidence, that the person doesn’t have the chance to contact people to offer false alibis or accounts.
Such rapid responses aren’t always possible for officers. Many contracts require investigators to have a union representative present, which can take time to line up. Others require interviews to take place at “reasonable times” rather than whenever an incident takes place. A few actually require investigators to provide the officer with evidence prior to questioning.
If people are serious about accountability, such provisions must also come under scrutiny. Contracts that offer police vastly more protections than the people they serve can only undermine faith in the departments.