It shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of Haitian migrants sought refuge in other nations. The country is recovering from a devastating earthquake and is undergoing significant unrest following the assassination of the country’s president.
Nor is it surprising that many sought to enter the United States. Thousands camped under a bridge at the Texas-Mexico border. The removal of the camp and expulsion of the would-be immigrants has led to the Biden administration taking criticism from virtually every side.
There are those who accuse the administration of following policies that encouraged such attempts to bypass immigration procedures and those who criticize it for failing to admit the migrants. For every person who lays blame for the way in which those in the camp were confronted and sent back to Haiti, another says it wasn’t done fast enough.
Experts say the Biden administration’s relaxation of federal policy, particularly the temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants, was in part responsible for the recent series of events. The Trump administration had made no bones about its desire to end TPS status, and many seem to have read the current administration’s softened stance as an invitation.
Overlooked in this is the fact a not-insignificant number of the people in the camp had already been granted asylum elsewhere. That’s not a new factor for Haitians looking to restart their lives elsewhere. Brazil and Chile were welcoming following the 2010 earthquake, recovery from which remains incomplete. Many have found welcome in Central and South American nations in the years since.
That’s where we see a noteworthy issue. These people, in many cases, were not fleeing Haiti. They were trying to leave nations which had already granted them shelter.
The United States has long had a reputation as a welcoming nation for those fleeing dangerous or unstable situations abroad. That reputation is both deserved and less glowing than many think. We have historically taken in many more immigrants than most nations. That is fact. But so is a deeply-seated unease with such actions.
One doesn’t need to look far for evidence. The past several decades’ worth of debate in Congress on multiple failed efforts at immigration reform is Exhibit A. Looking just a little further back uncovers events like the MS St. Louis, on which Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany were unable to disembark in multiple western countries, including the United States. The ship returned to Europe, and nearly a third of those aboard eventually died in the Holocaust.
Ariel Henry, Haiti’s prime minister, told the United Nations that migration from his country will not end until inequality does. We would stop short of saying that. There’s a reason for the saying that “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.” Familiarity with prosperous images from others, coupled with a lack of familiarity with their challenges, will always drive a certain amount of migration.
That said, there is no question that Haiti faces multiple, serious challenges that will continue to drive attempts to leave the country until they are addressed. While those challenges are domestic in nature, there can be little question they are an international concern so long as they continue to result in large migration from Haiti.
And that’s the deeper problem facing the United States, Mexico and the other nations through which the would-be migrants made their way so recently. International challenges require international solutions. In the western hemisphere that has most often meant American leadership. And right now that is absent.
The Biden administration simply cannot afford to flail at international crises. It cuts against the president’s own promises for international cooperation, undermining his credibility at home and abroad. But more importantly, it does lasting damage to our nation’s credibility at a time when aggressive opponents, including Russia and China, would love to see nothing more.
We don’t expect an overnight solution. The issues involved are too complex for such wishful thinking. But neither can we tolerate inaction. The administration needs to show itself capable of responses that go beyond words, beyond gestures, and engage the world in the manner it has promised.