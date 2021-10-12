It’s not a local issue yet, but China’s saber-rattling over Taiwan is becoming impossible to ignore. It is making a military standoff with the United States more likely, with all the damage such a conflict would entail.
A quick bit of history is essential to understanding the current situation. Taiwan is where Chiang Kai-Shek and the Kuomintang fled after losing the Chinese Civil War. It has governed the island, located off the Chinese coast, ever since and was long regarded as the legitimate Chinese government.
That changed in 1979, when the United States ceased to recognize the Republic of China based in Taiwan and shifted to diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. The PRC is the Chinese mainland, what most people think of as China, with its capitol in Beijing.
Despite cessation of diplomatic recognition for Taiwan and its 23 million people, U.S. treaties and laws require the country to defend Taiwan against any attack by China. Those requirements were formalities for decades, with China seeming unlikely to risk launching a takeover bid for the island. But recent rhetoric has shifted, with the Chinese government openly declaring its intention to retake Taiwan.
While the most recent comments suggest a desire for a peaceful “reunification,” numerous incursions by Chinese military aircraft and landing drills on Chinese beaches suggest force is hardly off the table. The Taiwanese government, for its part, has rejected the idea out of hand.
Taiwan is right not to trust China’s promise of a one nation, two systems approach. That was, after all, the promise made to Hong Kong, and which has been clearly broken as China has moved in recent years to suppress criticism from the former British territory. There is little reason to think the Chinese government would be more apt to keep its promise to Taiwan.
The risk here is of miscalculation. U.S. forces in Taiwan are, as with those in South Korea, not sufficient to stop a determined attack on their own. But they are a tripwire. An attack on Taiwan that struck at U.S. troops could not help but draw a massive response.
This is, unquestionably, a tricky moment for all involved. The use of large numbers of aircraft in provocative maneuvers near Taiwan raises the real possibility of an error that could trigger a conflict. Such an outcome is the last thing anyone needs.
What the Xi Jinping’s government in Beijing seems to be missing is that the consequences for a direct confrontation would not be purely military. It would imperil China’s trade, the very thing that has allowed the nation to lift hundreds of millions out of abject poverty over the past 50 years. The markets to which China now has easy access could very well slam shut, wreaking economic damage that would take decades to recover from.
The damage would not be limited to China, either. Americans would feel it as well. Check the clothes in your closet. It’s a solid bet at least some were made in China. The same goes for any number of household goods and products.
The economic ripples, which would be felt worldwide, come in addition to any price the soldiers, sailors and air force personnel would pay, to say nothing of civilians who would inevitably be caught in the conflict.
This isn’t happening in our backyard but it is something Americans need to be aware of, regardless of where they live. Leaders for all three nations would be well-advised to remember that events are not solely in their control. Misunderstandings and mistakes can cause events to run ahead of even the most close-fisted dictator.
There is too much at stake here for that to happen. The U.S. and Taiwan cannot ignore China’s aggressive behavior, and we hope all sides quickly recognize that confrontation is not a path forward for anyone.