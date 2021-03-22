There was an article in Monday’s edition we hope you read. A lot of the veterans' halls for the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars have been struggling over the past year. It’s something we’d like to see our elected leaders address.
The public tap for COVID relief has to turn off at some point, we know. But it seems to us that assistance for the VFW and American Legion is warranted. The membership of those organizations has already proven itself in defense of our nation, and the halls form a key part of life for many members.
One of the points made by supporters was that the halls serve a purpose beyond the bars and rental space that many incorporate, offering veterans a place to speak with others about the experiences they have had. It’s one of the few venues in which such stories would be part of a shared background, thus providing a place where people can be more open about their experiences.
Nationally, these organizations have been under pressure for some time. Numbers are down, strikingly so in some cases. One member said his VFW post had about 1,000 members in the 1960s. By the time it closed down during the pandemic it was down to about 100.
In cases like that, the pandemic and the lockdowns probably accelerated something that had already become inevitable. And, in such circumstances it’s hard to argue that the government should be what keeps the organization afloat.
But there are other cases in which it is clear the pandemic has dealt a particularly cruel blow to posts that were otherwise in reasonably good shape. Those are the cases in which a lifeline makes sense, where we can see it being the difference between a post getting back to something like normal over the course of this year and being shut down due to accumulating bills.
It’s hard to say just what the prospects for such aid might be. The last stimulus bill provoked bitter fighting, and it’s likely any future attempts would as well. A more focused bill aimed at veterans organizations might fare better, but it would require legislators to abandon the kitchen sink philosophy in crafting bills.
Regardless of whether any relief moves forward, this situation offers posts nationwide an opportunity to think long and hard about what they are and how they can appeal to new members. It’s not as if the number of potential members has fallen. By contrast, two decades of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan have boosted veterans’ numbers.
If the number of veterans is up, why are memberships down? One former post commander cited in the article said the organizations haven’t adapted to what those new veterans would like to see. He said the posts need to become more family-friendly, rather than being viewed as just bars with bingo halls attached.
It seems the potential is there for renewal of these organizations, if people take advantage of the opportunity. And we do need organizations like the VFW and the American Legion. We need organizations that exist both to support members and to aid the community. The decline in such groups over the past couple decades diminishes us all.
What should they become? There are probably as many answers to that question as people reading this editorial, if not more. And there should be. Beyond the broad similarities of affiliated groups, any community organization will have its own character. It will shift and evolve as members come and go. But that’s the hallmark of life. Groups in which things are static, unchanging and unyielding, are not groups which are welcoming to newcomers or likely to long survive their current members.
Even if, as we suggest, the government throws these posts a lifeline, it is up to them to take advantage of the opportunity and use it to secure a stronger future. Funding can help, but it’s not a long-term solution.
That, of course, leads into the much larger question of what we want the world to be like post-pandemic. That’s a question that would take much more space than this to answer.
But now, at this point, we’d like to see aid emerge for posts that find themselves in dire financial straits. We’d like to see them have a chance to find renewal in the post-pandemic world.