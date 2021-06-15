It’s not a surprise the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport’s numbers are rebounding this year. It would be difficult indeed to dip lower than what 2020 had.
Take a look at May, for example. In 2019, CVRA had 1,719 people board a United Airlines flight from the airport. Fast forward by a year, and that figure plunged to a scant 204 people. That’s an 88% decline, and May wasn’t even the worst month for air travel in 2020.
The national nadir, according to the Transportation Security Agency, was on April 13, 2020. The agency screened fewer than 88,000 people that day, a far cry from the 2.2 million passengers 12 months earlier.
This year isn’t up to pre-pandemic levels, but the rebound is clear. Last month more than 1,500 people boarded flights from the airport. It wasn’t quite back to the 2019 figures, but it was a strong showing given the continuing challenges.
Through May, the airport shows a 10% gain in travelers compared to 2020. That may strike people as being low, but it’s worth remembering that air travel was normal for the first few months of 2020 and was hardly being encouraged for the first several months of this year. It wasn’t until this past Friday that national air travel surpassed 2 million screenings in a day, a level that would have been noticeably low for most of 2019.
Airlines say the lower numbers compared to 2019 are largely because international travel remains depressed. That won’t change until national policies do, and it’s not just a question of U.S. government action. It’s also not an area of concern for the local airport.
Domestic travel is driving the current gains. That’s good news for the CVRA and for the Chippewa Valley as a whole. Charity Zich, the airport’s director, said there is considerable “pent-up demand for people looking to do things after being sidelined for the past year.”
No one will mistake the airport for Minneapolis-St. Paul or O’Hare in Chicago. But that’s fine. What we have is a well-run, attractive airport that offers a pleasant introduction to the community for new arrivals.
When people think about economic development, what comes to mind are most often new businesses, industry and housing. Those are visible components, things we drive past every day. It’s easy to be aware of them. And, because we’re aware, it’s easy to see the need to make sure the final results of such endeavors don’t detract from our community’s appearance.
The airport, by contrast, isn’t often at the front of people’s minds. Part of that, unsurprisingly, is proximity. It’s not located downtown. It’s not visible from the major north-south roads between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. There’s an element of “out of sight, out of mind” in play.
But we shouldn’t let that very human reaction obscure the airport’s fundamental importance for the region. The difference between an airport with regular passenger service, even via regional airlines as in Eau Claire, and a sleepy, general aviation airport with nothing more than the occasional charter flight is significant. Which, do you think, does a better job of impressing potential investors, businesses, or residents?
Ease of travel has always been a major factor for Americans. That once meant rivers. Then it meant trains. Today, it means air travel, and if you can’t offer that to visitors you’re already a step behind those who can. Having an airport that makes a good first impression is important.
We get it. It’s easy to overstate things. Most of the people who fly out of the local airport aren’t prospective partners for development. They’re folks who appreciate the convenience of being able to fly in and out of the area with a half-hour drive at the beginning and end. But there are always those few whose first impressions of Eau Claire are made as they step off the plane into Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. That’s not something to carelessly set aside.
All indications are that air travel will continue to rise this year, and that something like pre-pandemic numbers could return relatively soon. As that time approaches, it’s worth taking a moment to be glad the region is positioned to be able to benefit from that rebound.